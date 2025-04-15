'Fallout' season 2 stars Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell just dropped cryptic hints about Prime Video show

“Fallout” season 2 is still months, if not years, away. There's very little chance that new episodes will arrive in 2025 with filming still well underway, but it's not impossible.

But "Fallout" stars Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, who play The Ghoul and Lucy, respectively, have given us some cryptic comments to tide us over while we wait.

Walton Goggins: 'The second season really starts cooking'

First up, let's dive into Walton Goggin's latest update on season 2.

The actor, hot on the heels of "The White Lotus" season 3's epic finale, sat down with Complex to discuss what's coming next for "Fallout."

"Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole 'nother level," Goggins said. "I've been around a long time and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen."

What magic can we expect? Well, Goggins didn't give any specifics other than that they're "deep into season 2," but he did provide a little more context.

"It stays in the lanes of the tone that was set," Goggins elaborated. "But then veers outside of them in the most interesting ways."

Ella Purnell: 'Oh I can’t say that'

So it sure seems like Goggins is telling us to expect the unexpected when it comes to season 2's story. But his co-star seems to indicate that we can still expect at least some aspects of the "Fallout" video games to be pulled directly into the upcoming season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to MovieWeb at Mega Con Orlando, the "Fallout" and "Yellowjackets" star nearly let slip a bit too much.

"But why I am glad they are games is that it gives me a greater appreciation," Purnell started, before the near-slipup. "Like the first time… Oh I can’t say that. The first time something happens [in the games and season 2], you just get a greater appreciation."

So what has she experienced for the first time? There's no shortage of incredible moments from the games to choose from, and the show likely will have many more memorable moments of its own to come if season 1 was any indication.

My guess? Deathclaws are a serious possibility. Aside from a lone skull, they didn't make an appearance in season 1 but are guaranteed to appear in season 2.

But the cat's out of the bag on those, so I'm not sure Purnell would have necessarily stopped herself like that.

Super mutants, on the other hand, would fit the bill, given their inclusion in "New Vegas" and their absence from season 1 and conversations about season 2 so far. Mean Sonofabitch in particular, would make for an incredible cameo appearance.