7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

These are the best movies to watch on Prime Video this month

A new month brings another wave of must-watch movies to Prime Video. The streaming service’s ever-expanding library is packed with some worthy titles, and this month is no exception.

To help you find the best of the best, we’ve set a high bar: Only movies with a 90% or higher critics score on Rotten Tomatoes make the cut. While no rating system is perfect, this ensures we're highlighting movies that have earned widespread acclaim, meaning you can hit play with confidence.

This month’s batch includes everything from iconic Westerns to a classic techno-thriller. So, here are seven new to Prime Video movies with a 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you need to watch right now.

‘A Fistful of Dollars’ (1964)

“A Fistful of Dollars” is a classic Spaghetti Western directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood in his breakthrough role as the man with no name.

The movie is heavily inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s “Yojimbo” and follows a mysterious, lone gunslinger who arrives in the small, lawless town of San Miguel. He soon discovers that the town is caught in a violent feud between two rival families — the Rojos and the Baxters — who are vying for control.

Seeing an opportunity, the gunslinger skillfully plays both sides against each other, manipulating them for his own benefit while subtly working toward his own moral code. His plans grow more complicated as he becomes involved in the plight of a woman named Marisol (Marianne Koch), who has been taken from her family.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%
Stream it on Prime Video

‘Spotlight’ (2015)

Spotlight TRAILER 1 (2015) - Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton Movie HD - YouTube Spotlight TRAILER 1 (2015) - Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Investigative journalism movies don’t get much better than” Spotlight,” a gripping and methodical drama that won the Oscar for Best Picture. Based on a true story, the movie follows the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team — an investigative unit that uncovers the massive child abuse scandal within the Catholic Church.

Led by editor Walter “Robby” Robinson (Michael Keaton), the team (played by Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and Brian d’Arcy James) slowly pieces together the horrifying extent of the cover-up. As they dig deeper, they face resistance from powerful institutions and even their own community.

Unlike flashier journalism thrillers, “Spotlight” takes a restrained, procedural approach, emphasizing the persistence and ethical dilemmas faced by reporters. It’s a powerful and sobering movie, proving that sometimes, the biggest stories aren’t uncovered by a single dramatic revelation but through relentless, patient reporting.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%
Stream it on Prime Video starting March 22

‘All Saints’ (2017)

All Saints Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube All Saints Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube
Watch On

Faith-based dramas can sometimes feel formulaic, but “All Saints” stands out with its true story and heartfelt performances.

While it didn’t make much of an impact at the box office, critics praised John Corbett’s grounded performance as a pastor trying to save both his struggling church and a community of Burmese refugees. It’s an inspiring, if predictable, underdog story that leans heavily on faith, perseverance, and kindness.

“All Saints” follows Michael Spurlock (Corbett), a former salesman-turned-pastor, who is assigned to shut down a struggling church with only a handful of members.

However, when a group of Burmese refugees, who are farmers, arrive at the church seeking help, Michael feels compelled to keep the church open and assist them. Together, they work to turn the church’s land into a farm, not only to feed the refugees but also to save the church from closing.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Stream it on Prime Video

‘Midnight Run’ (1988)

“Midnight Run” is one of those action comedies that just gets better with time. Led by the unlikely but perfect duo of Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, it throws thrilling chases and genuine heart into one of the best buddy movies of the ‘80s. The movie soon became a cult favorite thanks to the undeniable chemistry between its leads.

Jack Walsh (De Niro) is a tough, no-nonsense bounty hunter who’s assigned to track down Jonathan “The Duke” Mardukas (Grodin), a mild-mannered accountant who embezzled $15 million from the mob.

What should be a simple job quickly spirals out of control as the FBI, the mafia, and rival bounty hunters all try to get their hands on the Duke. As Jack and Jonathan go on a chaotic cross-country trip, their odd-couple dynamic turns from animosity to an unexpected friendship.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Stream it on Prime Video

‘WarGames’ (1983)

WARGAMES (1983) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube WARGAMES (1983) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube
Watch On

“WarGames” is a sci-fi techno-thriller that feels just as relevant today as it did in the ‘80s. A sleeper hit at the time, it became a cult classic and even influenced real-world discussions on cybersecurity. It was also one of the first movies to depict hacking in a way that was both thrilling and eerily plausible.

The story follows David Lightman (Matthew Broderick), a teenage computer whiz who accidentally hacks into a top-secret U.S. military supercomputer, thinking he’s just accessing a new video game. Unknowingly, he triggers a simulation of a nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union — one that the computer, known as WOPR, begins to take seriously.

As tensions rise, David teams up with his friend Jennifer (Ally Sheedy) and the computer’s original programmer to stop WOPR from launching real missiles and starting World War III.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%
Stream it on Prime Video

‘Poor Things’ (2024)

POOR THINGS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube POOR THINGS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On

Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his bizarre, offbeat storytelling, and “Poor Things” is no exception. This critically acclaimed movie, which won four Oscars including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, is a visually stunning reimagining of “Frankenstein” — but with a feminist twist.

Emma Stone delivers one of her best performances as Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life with the brain of an infant, leading to an unpredictable, often darkly comedic journey of self-discovery.

The story follows Bella as she escapes from her overprotective creator, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), and goes on an adventure across continents, embracing freedom, pleasure, and intellectual growth.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Stream it on Prime Video

‘Michael Clayton’ (2007)

Michael Clayton (2007) Official Trailer - George Clooney, Tilda Swinton Movie HD - YouTube Michael Clayton (2007) Official Trailer - George Clooney, Tilda Swinton Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

“Michael Clayton” is a gripping legal thriller centered around the character Michael Clayton (George Clooney), a “fixer” at a prestigious law firm. Clayton is called in to handle delicate situations for high-profile clients, using his expertise to cover up scandals and manage crises behind the scenes. However, his life begins to unravel when he becomes involved in a case that challenges his own moral compass.

The case revolves around a major class-action lawsuit against a powerful agricultural company accused of producing cancer-causing chemicals. Clayton’s firm represents the company, and the movie’s central tension arises when one of the company’s lawyers, Karen Crowder (Tilda Swinton), starts to crack under the pressure of defending the corporation.

Clayton finds himself caught between doing what’s right and protecting his own interests, especially as the stakes grow higher and the people involved become more ruthless. It’s a slow-burn thriller that keeps you on edge.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
Stream it on Prime Video

