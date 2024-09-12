5 best war movies on Prime Video to stream right now

War movies are unique because they can take you right into the action of battles, showing the courage and sacrifices people make. Whether it’s intense stories about survival or clever strategies during wartime, these movies give us a powerful and emotional look at some of the biggest wars in history.

Prime Video, one of the best streaming services , has an impressive lineup of war movies that delve deep into the lives of soldiers, commanders and regular families. Whether you're a fan of historical epics, intense battlefield action or personal stories of resilience, these movies deliver powerful narratives and unforgettable performances.

To help you navigate the choices, we’ve put together a list of five of the best war movies currently available to stream on Prime Video.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

We have to start off strong with perhaps the best war movie to date. "Saving Private Ryan" is set during World War II and follows a group of U.S. Army Rangers led by Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) as they go on a mission to find and bring home Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). Ryan is a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action, and the U.S. government wants to ensure his safe return to his grieving mother.

The movie is renowned for its intense and realistic depiction of combat, particularly its opening D-Day scene on Omaha Beach. The story explores duty and sacrifice in such an emotionally impactful way, and it also shows both the brutality of battle and the camaraderie among soldiers.

Watch on Prime Video

'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' (2023)

GUY RITCHIEâ€™S THE COVENANT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" is a war-thriller that follows the story of an Afghan translator named Ahmed (Dar Salim), who risks his life to save a U.S. Army sergeant, John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal), during the Afghanistan War. After a daring rescue operation, Ahmed becomes a crucial asset to Kinley and his unit, but as the war progresses, the translator and his family face grave danger from the Taliban. When Kinley is critically injured, Ahmed's bravery and loyalty are put to the ultimate test as he must navigate perilous terrain to ensure Kinley’s safe return to the U.S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video

'Green Zone' (2010)

Green Zone - Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Green Zone" is set in Iraq during the early stages of the Iraq War and follows Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller (Matt Damon), an Army officer assigned to search for weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the Green Zone, a secure area in Baghdad.

As Miller's team investigates, they discover evidence suggesting that the intelligence about WMDs was fabricated and that there may be a deeper conspiracy at play. The movie delves into themes of deception and the clash between military operations and political agendas. It offers a critical perspective on the intelligence failures and the complexities of the Iraq War.

Watch on Prime Video

'A Private War' (2018)

A Private War Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"A Private War" is a biographical drama that follows the life of renowned war correspondent Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike). The movie chronicles her career, highlighting her fearless reporting from some of the most dangerous conflict zones in the world, including Sri Lanka, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Colvin's dedication to uncovering the human cost of war comes at great personal expense, as she struggles with PTSD, personal relationships and the physical toll of her injuries (including losing an eye in an attack). "A Private War" culminates in her tragic final assignment in Homs, Syria, where she continues to report despite the dangers.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Wall' (2017)

The Wall Official Trailer #1 (2017) John Cena, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Drama Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"The Wall" stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena and is set during the Iraq War. It focuses on two American soldiers, Sergeant Isaac Mellish (Cena) and Lieutenant Matthews (Taylor-Johnson), who are pinned down by an Iraqi sniper while seeking shelter behind a crumbling wall in the desert. As the hours pass and the situation becomes increasingly dire, the soldiers must contend with their own fears, the sniper’s psychological tactics, and the harsh elements around them.

Watch on Prime Video