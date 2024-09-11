5 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of movie choices out there on the best streaming services, don't worry, we’ve all been there. Thankfully, Hulu's newest lineup offers a solid selection of highly-rated movies that take the guesswork out of your next movie night. Whether you’re in the mood for some heart-pumping action or just want a bit of light-hearted entertainment, these titles stand out for their exceptional ratings.

Rotten Tomatoes can help point you in the right direction, offering insight into movies that have earned critical acclaim. Without further ado, here are the five new to Hulu movies that you should watch this month, and they have all scored 90% or higher.

'Die Hard' (1988)

"Die Hard" is a classic action-thriller centered around New York City police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis). The story unfolds on Christmas Eve when McClane travels to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), who is attending a holiday party at the Nakatomi Plaza, a high-rise building.

However, the celebration is interrupted when a group of highly organized terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), takes over the building, holding the attendees hostage in an attempt to pull off a large-scale heist. McClane, who is separated from the party when the takeover occurs, finds himself the only person capable of stopping the terrorists. Armed with his wits and a few weapons, he takes on the criminals in a cat-and-mouse game, using guerrilla tactics to dismantle Gruber's plan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

'Enough Said' (2013)

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, then "Enough Said" should be your next watch. It follows Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a divorced massage therapist who is navigating life as her daughter prepares to leave for college. Eva is unsure about dating again, but she meets Albert (James Gandolfini), a kind and funny man who is also divorced. As they begin a sweet, blossoming romance, Eva also befriends a new client, Marianne (Catherine Keener), who constantly complains about her ex-husband.

Things take a complicated turn when Eva discovers that Albert is Marianne's ex-husband and the negative stories Marianne shares begin to influence how Eva sees Albert. Torn between her feelings and the biased insights she gains from Marianne, Eva struggles to handle the situation without jeopardizing her new relationship.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

'Sicario' (2015)

Delving into another action movie, we have "Sicario", a tense crime-thriller that delves into the murky world of the drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border. The story follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a mysterious government task force led by the unconventional Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and the enigmatic Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro). The team’s mission is to bring down a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

As Kate becomes more involved in the operation, she realizes that the task force's methods are far from legal or ethical. She is drawn into a dangerous and morally ambiguous world where the lines between right and wrong blur.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

'Us' (2019)

One of my favorite horror movies is getting the attention it deserves. "Us" is a psychological horror that centers around Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o), who goes on vacation with her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) and their two children to a beach house in Santa Cruz, California. Adelaide is haunted by a traumatic childhood experience at the same beach, and her fears intensify when a group of doppelgängers — exact doubles of her family— appear one night and terrorize them.

These doppelgängers, known as the "Tethered," are eerie, violent versions of the Wilson family. As the Wilsons fight for their survival, they discover that the Tethered are part of a larger, unsettling conspiracy that challenges their understanding of the world and themselves.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

'The Favourite' (2018)

"The Favourite" is a dark historical comedy-drama set in early 18th-century England, during the reign of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The movie revolves around the power struggle and personal dynamics between three women: the ailing and emotionally fragile Queen Anne, her close friend and adviser Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), and Sarah’s impoverished cousin, Abigail Hill (Emma Stone), who arrives at court seeking employment.

Initially, Sarah has significant influence over Queen Anne, effectively running the country in her stead. However, when Abigail enters the palace, she quickly gains the queen's favor by exploiting Anne’s vulnerabilities. As Abigail climbs the social ladder, the rivalry between her and Sarah intensifies.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

