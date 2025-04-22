Prime Video’s top 10 packs an action-thriller movie with Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg — and it’s the perfect weekday watch

Like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or Bert and Ernie, some combinations just work. Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg teaming up for a buddy cop action-comedy? Yup, that’s another pairing that feels natural.

2013’s “2 Guns” brought these two A-list actors together, and the movie is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to Prime Video.

“2 Guns” was added to Prime Video this month as part of the service’s monthly content slate, and is currently making a surge up the platform’s top 10 most-watched list. While it’s not the highest-ranked action movie on the list, the underwhelming Prime original “G20” sits at No. 1. As of writing, it has the No. 7 spot on lockdown, which is a respectable ranking.

If you’re looking for something to watch on Prime Video, especially something that combines plenty of action thrills with an entertaining (but surprisingly violent) tone and two highly likable and charismatic leads, here’s why “2 Guns” deserves a spot on your watchlist…

What is ‘2 Guns’ about?

2 Guns - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Steven Grant, “2 Guns” isn’t looking to upend the action-thriller template. It’s a fairly routine buddy cop flick, but the high-octane flick settles into an enjoyable groove relatively quickly.

It follows DEA agent Bobby Trench (Washington) and U.S. Navy operative Marcus Stigman (Wahlberg) as they both work undercover in a criminal syndicate. The wrinkle is that neither man knows the other is also working undercover, which leads to a serious misunderstanding.

Following a botched mission, Bobby and Marcus end up wanted men with all sides closing in on them, and so reluctantly team up to shoot their way out of the increasingly sticky situation of their own making. Cue plenty of car chases, tense stand-offs and frenetic firefights.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh and explosions, lots and lots of explosions.

Should you stream ‘2 Guns’ on Prime Video this week?

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

“2 Guns’” biggest strength is presented right up top: Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg are the two biggest reasons to watch this movie. The pair have an easy-breezy banter, and let’s face facts, Washington is pretty much the coolest man alive. And while “2 Guns” is far from the best material he’s ever had to work with, he’s a gem in literally everything.

Its buddy cop credentials are solid, if unspectacular and its central narrative of two “good guys” going on the lam is compelling enough. Even if it lacks enough originality to ever become memorable. As a framework to get the protagonist into several exciting situations, it does its job, and there are a few chuckle-worthy lines here and there.

Some reviewers criticized the movie for being surprisingly violent. Though, as an R-rated action movie, that’s not really something I view as a negative. However, the comedic tone does clash with these sequences, but it all melds together to create an action-comedy that never takes itself too seriously, and even with its criminal subject matter, remains fun.

(Image credit: WENN US / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

While it’s by no means a critical darling, it does hold a respectable 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough for a “fresh” rating. The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Formulaic and often jarringly violent, 2 Guns rests its old-school appeal on the interplay between its charismatic, well-matched stars.” Viewers appear to agree, rating it 66%.

If you’re looking for an action romp that will provide you with a shot of adrenaline but with a comedic streak that keeps things largely light in tone, you’re onto a winner with “2 Guns.” It’s also one of those movies you can throw on and enjoy right off the bat without too much effort. Which is why I think it makes for perfect midweek watching after a busy day.

It’s not a new to Prime Video that will live super long in the memory. Frankly, I saw it in cinemas back in 2013, and it’s only its resurfacing on Prime Video that made me even remember the movie existed. But sometimes a disposable action movie is exactly what you’re craving, and if you have a need for simple entertainment, it’ll fit the bill nicely.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something with a little more impact, you might want to consider these new Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the spiky interplay and camaraderie between Washington and Wahlberg are enough for me to say that “2 Guns” is worth your time. Just be sure to keep expectations in check.

Watch "2 Guns" on Prime Video now