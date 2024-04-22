The best show you haven't seen is finally coming back — here's when

Get ready to rock, because musical Peabody- and BAFTA-award-winning comedy "We Are Lady Parts" is coming back for a second season next month on Peacock.

The series, which has a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows an all-female Muslim punk rock band named Lady Parts as they navigate life, love, friendship, and artistic integrity in modern-day London, all while trying to find their next gig.

The first season follows Amina, a science-focused PhD student, who gets recruited as the lead guitarist for Lady Parts. Despite her initial hesitation about joining the band, Amina finds herself fitting in relatively quickly, getting into a groove with her bandmates and learning more about what she values about not only herself, but her community as well.

Where to stream 'We Are Lady Parts' "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 will stream on Peacock

What is 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2 about?

After writing the anthemic "Public Warning" at the close of season one, season two will kick off with Lady Parts riding high thanks to their renewed artistic vision and completion of their first UK tour.

Full of creative energy, the band begins working on their first album. However, differing opinions about the direction the band should take soon arise, and after stressful studio sessions, arguments about what "success" for the band even looks like, and newfound competition from a rival group, Lady Parts finds themselves at their biggest crossroads yet.

Season 2 will feature more original songs (penned by series creator Nida Manzoor and her siblings), high-energy covers of classic rock tunes, and some exciting guest stars, including activist Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal.

Fans of the show can catch all six episodes of the new season when it drops in its entirety on Peacock on May 30.

