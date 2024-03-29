New on Peacock in April 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

April is showering new movies and shows on Peacock. Our cheap pick among the best streaming services, Peacock is adding more titles to its already-extensive library this month.

Among the originals and exclusives is the entirety of "Community," the beloved NBC comedy that ran from 2009 to 2014. Now, you can binge-watch all six seasons (but no movie ... yet). Also debuting is "Orlando Bloom to the Edge," a docuseries about the actor pushing himself physically, mentally and emotionally in three extreme sports: wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing.

Here's everything that's new on Peacock in April 2024.

New on Peacock in April 2024: Top picks

'Community' seasons 1-6

It's time to head back to school with this critically acclaimed comedy set in the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado. Disbarred lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) enrolls at Greendale Community College to earn a real degree after lying about his own and finds himself attracted to classmate Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), all the while getting close to his kooky new classmates as he forms a study group to learn more about Perry. The antics that unfold over the series' 110 episodes are hilarious as well as heartwarming.

Premieres April 1 on Peacock

''Orlando Bloom to the Edge'

Actor Orlando Bloom sets off on a new adventure as he tackles learning three extreme sports: free diving, rock climbing, and wingsuiting. The outdoor enthusiast challenges himself to push past his limits on this physical and spiritual journey as he works with experts to see exactly what he's capable of outside of his own comfort zone. All the while, he works to learn more about his true self beyond that of his acting capabilities.

Premieres April 18 on Peacock

'Migration'

A duck family led by Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani) leave the comfort of their cozy New England pond to seek out a new life in Jamaica as their new “flying south” destination. Mack leads his family of wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and curious kids Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal) on a trek to reach the warmer area, but wind up totally lost in New York City instead, which presents its own set of unique perils the family is ill-equipped for in the first place.

Premieres April 19 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in April 2024

April 1: Community, Seasons 1-6

April 1: Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock Original)*

April 9: 15th Anniversary of Parks and Recreation (only on Peacock)*

April 15: Night Swim (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 18: Orlando Bloom To The Edge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

April 18: Superbuns, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

April 19: Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*

Everything new on Peacock in April 2024

NEW EPISODES WEEKLY





Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3 (SYFY)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2 (Hallmark)++

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)++

APRIL 1

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)*

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Community, Seasons 1-6

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

The Way Home, Season 2 - Finale (Hallmark)++

Big Daddy*

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day*

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious*

2 Fast 2 Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast & Furious*

Fast Five*

Fast & Furious 6*

Father of the Bride

Finding Father Christmas+

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who*

Half Baked*

Hancock*

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It’s Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It*

Land*

Legend (‘15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime*

Love at First Bark

Madagascar*

Major Payne

Marrying Father Christmas+

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II

Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend’s Wedding*

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown’s White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale

APRIL 2

Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2

Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2

House of Gucci

APRIL 3

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

An extended and uncensored version of the explosive episode 10 from this season of Emmy Award-nominated series “Vanderpump Rules” premieres Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content.

The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)

APRIL 4

Resident Alien, Season 3 - Finale (SYFY)

APRIL 6

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery+

APRIL 7

Blind Date Book Club+

APRIL 8

Luther, Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 11 - Premiere (Hallmark)++

APRIL 10

Hapless, Seasons 1-2

APRIL 11

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 - Premiere (SYFY)

APRIL 12

Pitch Perfect

APRIL 14

The Legend of the Lost Locket+

APRIL 15

Night Swim (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 - Finale (Bravo)

APRIL 18

Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 - All Episodes - 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports -- wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing -- to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

Superbuns, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Buns Bunny, better known by her superhero name, Superbuns, is prone to saving the day with kindness. With the power of a warm heart, she bounds through her neighborhood ready to help her friends, much to their delight and appreciation. Less appreciative, however, is her older sister Blossom, a self-proclaimed know-it-all who insists that while “kind is kind,” it does not qualify as a superpower. Thankfully, Superbuns is unapologetically herself and simply cannot stop being kind -- even when it's challenging, inconvenient or nearly impossible to figure out how.

APRIL 19

Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*

APRIL 21

Falling in Love in Niagara+

APRIL 22

The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

APRIL 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated Version)*

APRIL 27

Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans+

APRIL 28

Branching Out+

APRIL 30

Sin City Murders, Season 1 - All Episodes (Oxygen)

Spirit Untamed*

Live sports and events

April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31

April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play

April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open

April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 5: NXT Level Up

April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur

April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational

April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish

April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes

April 6: Santa Anita Derby

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong

April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Rowing

April 6-8: Match Week 32

April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

April 7: Paris Marathon

April 7: Paris-Roubaix

April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 8-14: Live From the Masters

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test

April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio

April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom - Alabama

April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33

April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage

April 19-20: IMSA - Long Beach

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling

April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach

April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup - Xi'an

April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)

April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game

April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN

April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship

April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross - OKC

April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber

April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada

April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

April 27: Wanda Diamond League - Shanghai

April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34

April 28: USATF Bermuda Games

April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Bells Beach

2024 Paris Olympics