New on Peacock in April 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Can you believe it's already spring? The bees are buzzing, the flowers are blooming and Peacock is bursting with new content to watch.

Peacock's April 2025 lineup delivers an impressive mix of highly anticipated content. One great pick for music lovers is "Girl You Know It's True," a documentary that explores the infamous Milli Vanilli scandal, offering a fresh perspective on one of music's most controversial stories.

Wrestling fans can look forward to "WrestleMania 41", featuring the shocking heel turn of John Cena against Cody Rhodes, alongside the fascinating documentary "WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle" that revisits the legendary 1993 Las Vegas event.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" returns to Peacock for its fifth season, with Detective Stabler facing a triple threat of international smuggling rings, tech-savvy domestic terrorists, and a revenge-seeking crime family.

Ready to binge? Check out all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in April 2025.

New on Peacock in April 2025: Top picks

'Girl You Know It's True'

Go back to the '80s with this documentary that chronicles the meteoric rise and devastating fall of Milli Vanilli, one of pop's most notorious scandals. It follows Rob Pilatus, a mixed-race German adoptee, and Fab Morvan, a French dancer, who become unwitting pawns in music producer Frank Farian's scheme.

The duo agrees to lip-sync to pre-recorded tracks, leading to massive success, including multiple hit singles and a Grammy Award. But their fame comes at a price: identity, addiction, and the crushing weight of their secret. When they're found out, their world comes crashing down, and their stunt comes with tragic consequences.

Stream on Peacock starting April 4

'Wrestlemania IX: Becoming A Spectacle'

(Image credit: WWE)

Head back into the ring and explore the leadup to and behind 1993's explosive "WrestleMania IX", WWE's attempt to create a Roman-themed wrestling spectacle in Las Vegas. See previously unseen footage and backstage moments from the event, which marked the first and only "WrestleMania" to feature an ancient Roman motif complete with togas, columns, and chariots.

Rather than just covering the matches, the documentary examines how this format represented WWE's big, ambitious attempt to blend theatrical entertainment with wrestling in ways that had never been attempted before. It's also a good way to prep for Peacock's live stream of "Wrestlemania 41" on April 19 and April 20.

Stream on Peacock starting April 11

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is pushed into increasingly complex territory as he confronts multiple threats simultaneously as the fifth season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" debuts.

There are three major storylines this time around: international smuggling operations, domestic terrorists using advanced technology, and a vengeful crime family with a personal vendetta from Stabler's time in Rome.

And the stakes are even higher this time as Stabler's professional crusade for all things justice intersect with some seriously personal consequences. That means he has to face the music both as a police officer and an individual, and that means more drama for serious "Law & Order" fans.

Stream on Peacock starting April 17

Peacock originals and exclusives in April 2025

April 4: Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)

April 11: WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

April 17: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)

April 17: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

April 13: The Making of The Americas (Peacock Original)

Everything new on Peacock in April 2025

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

The Americas (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)

Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 3 (Hallmark)++

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)++

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

News programming and talk shows

