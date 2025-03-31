New on Peacock in April 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock this month
Can you believe it's already spring? The bees are buzzing, the flowers are blooming and Peacock is bursting with new content to watch.
Peacock's April 2025 lineup delivers an impressive mix of highly anticipated content. One great pick for music lovers is "Girl You Know It's True," a documentary that explores the infamous Milli Vanilli scandal, offering a fresh perspective on one of music's most controversial stories.
Wrestling fans can look forward to "WrestleMania 41", featuring the shocking heel turn of John Cena against Cody Rhodes, alongside the fascinating documentary "WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle" that revisits the legendary 1993 Las Vegas event.
"Law & Order: Organized Crime" returns to Peacock for its fifth season, with Detective Stabler facing a triple threat of international smuggling rings, tech-savvy domestic terrorists, and a revenge-seeking crime family.
Ready to binge? Check out all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in April 2025.
New on Peacock in April 2025: Top picks
'Girl You Know It's True'
Go back to the '80s with this documentary that chronicles the meteoric rise and devastating fall of Milli Vanilli, one of pop's most notorious scandals. It follows Rob Pilatus, a mixed-race German adoptee, and Fab Morvan, a French dancer, who become unwitting pawns in music producer Frank Farian's scheme.
The duo agrees to lip-sync to pre-recorded tracks, leading to massive success, including multiple hit singles and a Grammy Award. But their fame comes at a price: identity, addiction, and the crushing weight of their secret. When they're found out, their world comes crashing down, and their stunt comes with tragic consequences.
Stream on Peacock starting April 4
'Wrestlemania IX: Becoming A Spectacle'
Head back into the ring and explore the leadup to and behind 1993's explosive "WrestleMania IX", WWE's attempt to create a Roman-themed wrestling spectacle in Las Vegas. See previously unseen footage and backstage moments from the event, which marked the first and only "WrestleMania" to feature an ancient Roman motif complete with togas, columns, and chariots.
Rather than just covering the matches, the documentary examines how this format represented WWE's big, ambitious attempt to blend theatrical entertainment with wrestling in ways that had never been attempted before. It's also a good way to prep for Peacock's live stream of "Wrestlemania 41" on April 19 and April 20.
Stream on Peacock starting April 11
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5
Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is pushed into increasingly complex territory as he confronts multiple threats simultaneously as the fifth season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" debuts.
There are three major storylines this time around: international smuggling operations, domestic terrorists using advanced technology, and a vengeful crime family with a personal vendetta from Stabler's time in Rome.
And the stakes are even higher this time as Stabler's professional crusade for all things justice intersect with some seriously personal consequences. That means he has to face the music both as a police officer and an individual, and that means more drama for serious "Law & Order" fans.
Stream on Peacock starting April 17
Peacock originals and exclusives in April 2025
April 4: Girl You Know It’s True (Peacock Exclusive)
April 11: WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
April 17: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)
April 17: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
April 13: The Making of The Americas (Peacock Original)
Everything new on Peacock in April 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- The Americas (NBC)
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)
- Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Found, Season 2 (NBC)
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)
- La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)
- Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)
- Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
- Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)
- Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 3 (Hallmark)++
- When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)++
- Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
APRIL 1
- "Age of Adeline*"
- "All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta"
- "Along Came A Nanny"
- "American Graffiti"
- "At Home In Mitford"
- "Babe"
- "The Babe"
- "Babe: Pig In The City"
- "Bad Boys*"
- "Bad Boys II*"
- "Balls of Fury"
- "Best Christmas Party Ever"
- "The Big Bang"
- "Big Sky River"
- "Birds Of Paradise"
- "Blue Streak*"
- "Bruce Almighty"
- "Carlito’s Way"
- "Casino"
- "Caught-Up"
- "Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie"
- "Christmas Bedtime Stories"
- "Christmas For Keeps"
- "Christmas Homecoming"
- "The Con Is On"
- "Creed III"
- "Crimetime: Freefall"
- "Dark Waters"
- "The Dilemma"
- "Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat"
- "Draft Day"
- "Dreamgirls"
- "Entertaining Christmas"
- "The Exorcist"
- "Exorcist: The Beginning*"
- "Eye Of The Beholder"
- "Face/Off"
- "The Fighter"
- "Flipping For Christmas"
- "For a Good Time Call…"
- "Funny People"
- "Gangs of New York (2003)"
- "The Good House*"
- "Good Neighbors"
- "Grandma’s Boy"
- "Grease"
- "Half Baked"
- "Happy Gilmore"
- "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle"
- "The Homesman"
- "Hop"
- "How High"
- "How To Train Your Dragon"
- "How To Train Your Dragon 2"
- "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "The Huntsman: Winter’s War"
- "Interstellar"
- "The Italian Job"
- "Jawbone"
- "Joseph: King of Dreams"
- "Kicking & Screaming"
- "Last Night in Soho*"
- "Legend"
- "Make It Happen"
- "Mallrats"
- "Mamma Mia!"
- "Michael Jackson’s This Is It*"
- "Moneyball"
- "My Dreams Of You"
- "Napa Ever After"
- "Never Rarely Sometimes Always*"
- "No Country For Old Men"
- "Noah"
- "Nobody*"
- "A Novel Romance"
- "One Summer"
- "The Photograph*"
- "Prey"
- "The Prince of Egypt"
- "Pulp Fiction"
- "Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’"
- "Ride Along"
- "Ride Along 2"
- "Savages"
- "Scarface"
- "School Dance"
- "Sea Level"
- "Shanghai (2015)"
- "Shaun The Sheep"
- "Shutter Island"
- "Sister Act"
- "Sisters"
- "Sleigh Bells Ring"
- "Small Town Crime"
- "Snow White and The Huntsman"
- "Soul Plane"
- "Sprung"
- "Taken"
- "Tarzan (2014)"
- "A Taste Of Love"
- "That Awkward Moment"
- "Trainspotting"
- "True Justice: Family Ties"
- "An Uncommon Grace"
- "The Untouchables"
- "Vampire Academy*"
- "The Vatican Tapes"
- "Wild Oats"
- "You, Me, And Him"
- "Moving On, Season 11"
- "Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)"
APRIL 2
- "Aftermath"
- "Americano"
- "Astro Boy"
- "Begin Again"
- "Dog Days"
- "Exposed"
- "The Great Gilly Hopkins"
- "The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto"
- "Last Chance Harvey"
- "Let’s Spend The Night Together"
- "Miral"
- "Misconduct"
- "Nowhere Boy"
- "The One I Love"
- "Pulse"
- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored" (Bravo)
APRIL 4
- Girl You Know It’s True - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
- Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
APRIL 5
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
APRIL 6
- Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving+
APRIL 7
- Beast*
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
APRIL 9
- Above Suspicion
- Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
- Desierto
- Future World
- The Great Buck Howard
- Like Minds
- Me You Madness
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- The Promotion
- The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
- Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
- Solace
- Soloman Kane
- Space Chimps
- Tender Mercies
- We Summon The Darkness
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 - FinalE
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
APRIL 11
- WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
APRIL 12
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
APRIL 13
- The Americas - Finale (NBC)
- Halloween Ends
- Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient+
APRIL 15
- Mother!
APRIL 16
- Oppenheimer*
- The Valley, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
APRIL 17
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Premiere, 10 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 - New Episodes, 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
- Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
APRIL 18
- Skin Trade
APRIL 19
- A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
APRIL 20
- Journey To You
MARCH 20
- Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
APRIL 28
- Bravo's Love Hotel, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre*
APRIL 29
- Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 - Premiere (Oxygen)
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
APRIL 30
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
MARCH 24
- When Calls The Heart, Season 12 - Finale (Hallmark)++
- Married to Medicine, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 26
- Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
- The Irrational, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
MARCH 28
- Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 30
- Brian And Charles*
- Gigi & Nate*
- Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act+
- Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 - Finale (CNBC)
MARCH 31
- Black Butterfly
- Dragon Blade
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Last Exorcism
- No Escape
- Robin Hood (2018)
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
- You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
- April 2: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC
- April 3: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- April 3-4: TYR Pro Swim Series - Sacramento
- April 3-6 - World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 1
- April 4-5: World Synchronized Skating Championships
- April 4-6: Grand Slam Track - Kingston
- April 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
- April 5: Augusta National Women's Amateur
- April 5: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)
- April 5: Santa Anita Derby
- April 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 31
- April 5-6: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open
- April 5: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- April 8: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Brazil (Spanish)
- April 8: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- April 11-12: IMSA - Grand Prix of Long Beach
- April 12: Notre Dame Football – Blue Gold Game
- April 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
- April 12: Nike Hoops Summit
- April 10-13: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Stop 2
- April 12: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- April 12: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
- April 12: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power DC
- April 12: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France
- April 12: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – England v. Ireland
- April 12: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
- April 12-13: Premier League Matchweek 32
- April 13: Paris-Roubaix
- April 13: Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris
- April 13: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Scotland
- April 15: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla
- April 16: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- April 17-20: ISU World Team Trophy
- April 18: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- April 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – East Rutherford, NJ
- April 19: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
- April 19-20: WWE WrestleMania 41
- April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
- April 19: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
- April 19: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- April 19: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
- April 19: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- April 20: FIS Freestyle World Championships
- April 20: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Ireland
- April 20-25: Premier League Matchweek 33
- April 23: Fleche Wallonne
- April 23: Fleche Wallonne Femmes
- April 26: SuperMotocross World Championships – Pittsburgh, PA
- April 26: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- April 26: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC
- April 26: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- April 26: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
- April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy
- April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Scotland
- April 26: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. England
- April 26: Pro Football Focus NFL Draft Recap
- April 26-27: LPGA The Chevron Championship
- April 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 34
- April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
- April 27: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
News programming and talk shows
SAME-DAY
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Monday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
- NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
