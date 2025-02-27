Love 'The Gentlemen'? Guy Ritchie's next crime drama is streaming soon — but not on Netflix

If you loved streaming "The Gentlemen" on Netflix last year and are looking forward to the second season, you'll be pleased to know that another Guy Ritchie project is coming our way very soon.

The downside? You're going to either swap or take another look at your streaming service budget to stream it, as the British director's next crime series won't be streaming on Netflix.

Ritchie's latest show is instead heading to Paramount Plus. We've just gotten some fresh details about the star-studded drama — including a release date.

The series revolves around the head of an organized crime family (played by Pierce Brosnan) who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate, and will also feature Tom Hardy and none other than Helen Mirren.

Per a recent announcement from Paramount, we know the new series will be called "MobLand", and will premiere on Sunday, March 30 on the streamer in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia. A global release will follow "later this year".

What else do we know about 'MobLand' right now?

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The previously-untitled series was confirmed to be in production back in November (per Variety), wherein we learned the three big names that were attached to the show.

Per Variety's report, we knew Brosnan's character to be called patriarch, Conrad Harrigan. Helen Mirren portrays Harrigan's wife, Meve, while Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, a "professional conciliator" who works on behalf of the Harrigan family.

In addition to Brosnan, Hardy and Mirren, the "MobLand" cast also features Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

The series originally began life as a spinoff of Showtime's popular crime drama, "Ray Donovan", and was previously titled "The Donovans." However, the series has since dropped its connection to the Liev Schreiber show.

Have we heard anything about 'The Gentlemen' season 2 yet?

(Image credit: Christopher Rafael/Netflix)

Actually, yes. The Netflix series was officially greenlit for season 2 in August 2024, but in a recent THR interview about his new dark thriller, "The Monkey", lead star Theo James gave us a progress report about "The Gentlemen season 2."

While he's off to Korea to work with Jim Jee-woon, Theo James let slip that production on the second season begins "in the spring". James also revealed that season 2 would be "bigger and darker", confirming that both he and Ritchie wanted to ensure the show had room to progress.

"I really wanted to — and so did [creator] Guy [Ritchie] — make sure that we evolve the show, and that is the intention. As fun as the first season was, if you do the exact same thing again, it may not be as fun, essentially. (Laughs.) You want to be able to dive a little bit deeper in terms of character. It’s still a comedy and it’s still fun, but you need to layer it with more depth," he added.

