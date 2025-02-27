I didn't warm to 'Dexter: Original Sin' right away, but now I can't wait for season 2

When I first heard that "Dexter" — the cult show that starred Michael C. Hall as a vigilante serial killer with a code of ethics — would be getting a prequel series, I was not filled with confidence.

My gut instinct about "Dexter: Original Sin" was that it would be a cynical cash grab existing solely for the sake of wringing a few drops of nostalgia from a waning IP, and for the most part, my instincts were right on the money. What did take me by surprise, however, was how much I would come to begrudgingly enjoy the show.

To be clear, I don't hold the original "Dexter" series up to a particularly high standard — I found the show's first four seasons to be wildly entertaining, particularly the one that guest-starred John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer. However, Dexter's misadventures grew more and more ridiculous with every subsequent season, culminating in one of the worst series finales in the history of television.

Still, my nostalgia for the mid-00s era of TV practically guaranteed I'd be checking the new show out once it landed on Paramount Plus. From the outset, my cringe meter was riding high, as I witnessed fan-favorite characters like Vince Masuka (now played by Alex Shimizu) and Angel Batista (now played by James Martinez) reduced to one-dimensional caricatures in cosplay-like garb. When Shimizu performed Masuka's signature laugh in the first episode, I physically recoiled.

Now, it's entirely possible that both actors will get a chance to fully develop their own takes on these characters as the show progresses, but it's more likely that they'll continue to feel like costumed performers at a non-existent Dexter theme park.

The feeling isn't limited to side characters, either — Patrick Gibson, who takes on the titular role of Dexter, also relies a little too heavily on mimicry of Michael C. Hall's iconic performance, though to be fair, it would be difficult to make the role your own when all of the show's narration is performed by Hall himself.

Likewise, Molly Brown, who plays Dexter's foul-mouthed adoptive sister Debra, embraces the emotional volatility of Jennifer Carpenter's portrayal from the original series but hasn't really gotten a chance to bring some new colors to the role.

Of course, there are actors on the show who do get the chance to put their own stamp on their characters — Christian Slater, who plays Dexter's adoptive father Harry Morgan, makes the character entirely his own, not relying on anything previous actor James Remar did in the role. Fans will remember that Harry was already deceased in the original series, appearing only in flashbacks and as a figment of Dexter's imagination. With that in mind, the promise of Harry being alive throughout the rest of this series provides an interesting wrinkle to the formula.

That said, the show's biggest surprise comes in the form of Christina Milian, who provides a pitch-perfect portrayal of Maria LaGuerta (previously played by Luna Lauren Velez). Milian, best known for her music career, not only looks exactly how you'd imagine a young LaGuerta to look, but she also brings new layers to a well-established character — her version of LaGuerta, still a detective, is far more sympathetic than the ladder-climbing bureaucrat who would go on to become Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide. We also get to see more of her detective skills when she starts digging into one of Harry's old cases.

Of course, it was only when the season's main villain was revealed that "Dexter: Original Sin" truly reminded me of why I enjoyed the original series so much. Without going into spoiler territory, it was this moment that the show (and Dexter himself) found a sense of purpose, giving us a mini mystery to latch onto. It also allowed Gibson to take command of the titular role, finally giving me a proper lead to root for.

However, it's really the warm sense of familiarity throughout "Dexter: Original Sin" that eventually won me over. The show's playful banter between characters, its sunny Miami setting, and its stalk-and-kill scenes — all of these elements crept up and hit me with a shot of nostalgia right to the jugular — something which the 2021 revival series "Dexter: New Blood" was unable to do.

Now that the show's first season is over, I will admit that I miss watching Dexter's exploits each week. I'm also looking forward to seeing how the show handles the introduction of a young Sgt. James Doakes, who was played so memorably by Erik King in the original series.

Perhaps the upcoming sequel series "Dexter: Resurrection", which sees Michael C. Hall return to the role he made famous in the corporeal sense, will satiate my bloodlust until the second season of "Dexter: Original Sin" — I won't know until it releases in June. I guess I'll just have to start watching the original series again from the beginning!

"Dexter: Original Sin" is streaming now on Paramount Plus.