'The Gentlemen' season 2 adds 'Paddington' star to Netflix's hit crime comedy-drama — here's what we know right now

Netflix has just given us a major production update about "The Gentlemen" season 2.

The streaming service just revealed that filming on the hit Guy Ritchie crime comedy-drama has gotten underway and the series has welcomed a bunch more stars.

Per an announcement on Tudum, we've learned that "Paddington" and "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville has joined the series.

In addition, "The Gentlemen" season 2 has also added Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, and "Love Island U.K" host, Maya Jama, to the cast.

Don't worry, though; Netflix has also confirmed that season 1's major players are still in frame, so look forward to seeing Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Vinnie Jones, and Giancarlo Esposito (among others) back in action when the series returns.

What else do we know about 'The Gentlemen' season 2 right now?

(Image credit: Christopher Rafael/Netflix)

Netflix has already shared a brief synopsis for "The Gentlemen" season 2, and it confirms that the partnership between Eddie Horniman (James) and Susie Glass (Scodelario) is only just getting started.

It reads: "It's been one year since Eddie and Susan joined forces to work together in Bobby's criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well..."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking with Tudum, Ritchie confirmed this next chapter will see Eddie and Susie journeying beyond England's green and pleasant lands.

A behind-the-scenes photo from "The Gentlemen" season 2. (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix)

"This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes," Ritchie says.

"Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew."

"The Gentlemen" season 2 does not currently have a release date, at the time of writing, but you can stream the first season on Netflix now if you need to catch up.

If you need a new show to keep you entertained while we wait for more "The Gentlemen" news, check out our round-up for the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations to fill the gap.