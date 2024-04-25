5 best shows like Netflix's 'The Gentlemen'

We love to see members of high society embroiled in the underbelly of crime that runs rampant in more than a few countries’ political systems. When it comes to the 2024 Netflix series “The Gentlemen,” that’s precisely what we get. The Guy Ritchie-created show has the added bonus of featuring some intensely dysfunctional family dynamics when Theo James’ aristocratic character Eddie Horniman inherits his family’s estate. So, what’s the issue? Oh, it’s just the secret base of a marijuana empire and there’s no way for Eddie to escape.

The British dark comedy series is filled with dry humor offered up by leads Kaya Scodelario (Susie Glass), Giancarlo Esposito (Stanley Johnston), Daniel Ings (Freddy Horniman), Joely Richardson (Lady Sabrina), and Vinnie Jones (Geoff Seacombe). The show is loosely based on the 2019 Guy Ritchie film of the same name, which only debuted a few years ago in 2019. While “The Gentlemen” stands on its own, there are plenty of similar-minded (yet very different) series to add to your binge queue if you want some more unlikely culprit (but not really) crime content.

'Mayor of Kingstown'

Welcome to another series featuring a powerful family that has some pretty shady business dealings: “Mayor of Kingstown.” Instead of drugs, the McLusky family deals with … the prison system. In the show’s fictional crime-ridden town Kingstown, the business of incarceration is the only game in town. The McLusky family is at the helm of brokering between all aspects of the prison industry — from the police to the crime syndicates.

Though the family is powerful, they don’t exactly exude aristocratic energy (and neither do their digs). Jeremy Renner (Mike McLusky), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Hugh Dillon (Ian), Tobi Bamtefa (Deverin Washington), and Dianne Wiest (Mariam McLusky) lead the 2021 series. Though the show was mostly panned by critics, its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is 90%. Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan created the series, but it doesn’t share a universe with their hit show “Yellowstone.”

'Weeds'

The tone and humor of “Weeds” are wholly different than “The Gentleman,” but the general premise of "family falls into the pot business" is on par. Basically, if you want a comedic American version of the Netflix show without the poshness or British dry humor, “Weeds” is a good choice.

Jenji Kohan created the 2005 series that ran until 2012. Mary-Louise Parker leads the series as mom-turned-turned-drug lord Nancy Botwin. Meanwhile, Hunter Parrish (Silas Botwin) and Alexander Gould (Doug Wilson) play her sons. The series also features Kevin Nealon (Doug Wilson), Justin Kirk (Andy Botwin), and Elizabeth Perkins (Celia Hodes).

'The Fall of the House of Usher'

OK, so “The Fall of the House of Usher” may not seem like it fits with a drug family show, but its core is quite relevant. Like “The Gentleman,” The Edgar Allan Poe-inspired series centers on a highly dysfunctional family screwed over by its patriarch. The family business is pharmaceuticals, though it’s equally as shady as illegal drugs.

Of course, there are a whole lot of paranormal elements to the series as well — with each episode mirroring a Poe tale. Yet the family dynamics, some of the dry humor, and the backstabbing are on par.

Mike Flanagan created the 2023 mini-series. It stars actors like Carla Gugino (Verna), Bruce Greenwood (Roderick Usher), Mary McDonnell (Madeline Usher), Kate Siegel (Camille L’Espanaye), and Rahul Kohli (Leo Usher).

'Good Girls'

Another comedic (yet often intense) normies-turned-criminals series is the 2018 show “Good Girls.” The women-led show may not center around aristocrats, but the housewives in “Good Girls” emit the same energy — at least at the start of the series.

Christina Hendricks (Beth Boland), Retta (Ruby Hill), and Mae Whittman (Annie Marks) play three suburbanites who face a tough break and start a money laundering scheme. As most criminal enterprises go, the venture leads the women to get embroiled in the worlds of murder and drugs until they become unrecognizable. The Jenna Bans series lasted for six seasons and features other cast members like Reno Wilson (Stan Hill), Manny Montana (Rio), and Matthew Lillard (Dean Boland).

'Tulsa King'

"Mayor of Kingstown" creator Sheridan is also responsible for bringing “Tulsa King” to life — which similarly exists in its own separate universe. Sylvester Stallone leads the 2022 series as Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Some people reform after a stint in prison. Others get released after 25 years and opt to start a criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after getting exiled by their mob. It’s a tale as old as time. Sure, Tulsa isn’t typically what you’d call a hotbed of criminal activity, but Manfredi makes it work with a new, eccentric crew.

“Tulsa King” stars actors like Andrea Savage (Stacy Beale), Martin Starr (Bodhi), Chris Caldovino (Goodie Carangi), and Jay Hill (Tyson).

