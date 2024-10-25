There’s been 20 Netflix No. 1 shows in 2024 so far — here’s the 5 you need to watch

We're heading into the last few months of 2024. In these 43 weeks, 20 Netflix shows have laid claim to the No. 1 spot, according to Netflix's global chart.

That means, out of all the many, many things that have landed on what is still one of the best streaming services on the market throughout the year, these 20 shows are the ones that have captured the viewing public's attention the most.

Of course, as any long-time Netflix subscriber will know, just because something's popular on the service doesn't make it worthy of a place on your watchlist. That's not to say that none of the shows that have earned this rare accolade are worth watching, though.

Below, I've highlighted five Netflix No. 1 TV shows (from a range of genres) that are 100% worth watching if you've not checked them out already.

Best Netflix No. 1 Shows in 2024 (So Far)

'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Avatar: The Last Airbender | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix didn't always have a great track record with live-action adaptations, and when the streamer announced plans to turn one of Nickelodeon's best-loved cartoons into a live-action series, I'll admit: I was skeptical.

But after streaming (and loving) "One Piece" happened in 2023, I decided to give the live-action "Avatar" team a shot, and I'm glad I did ... because it was bags of fun.

Fundamentally, this is still the same story: young Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) embarks on a quest to master the four elemental bending arts so he can bring balance to the world that's threatened by the Fire Nation.

Led by a spirited turn from Cormier, this fantastic series preserves the same Avatar story but brings it to life in an impressive, new dimension. Thankfully, the team has already been given the green light to adapt the rest of Aang and Co.'s journey.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Baby Reindeer'

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You've surely heard of "Baby Reindeer" by now; it's got to be one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2024. But if you haven't, it's still worth checking out.

This seven-part series comes from Scottish actor and comedian, Richard Gadd, and is based on his award-winning Edinburgh Fringe show of the same name which is based on a true story.

The series revolves around Donny Dunn (played by Gadd), a struggling comedian, and the strange relationship he has with Martha (Jessica Gunning), the initially friendly woman who begins to stalk Donny relentlessly after their first encounter at the pub he works at in London.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has had two massive romance shows this year: the first was "One Day", the swoon-worthy series with Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, and Erin Foster's buzzy, "near-perfect" romantic comedy, "Nobody Wants This."

To be clear, both are top-tier Netflix Originals, and either one could have taken a spot on the list, but in the interest of variety, I decided to limit myself to one romantic series. Of the two, I think I'm more likely to rewatch "Nobody Wants This," and that's why it's here.

"Nobody Wants This," for the uninitiated, is a 10-part romantic comedy series that revolves around the unlikely relationship between sex-positive, agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and newly single rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). It's sweet, funny and uber-charming, and boasts two stars who share sizzling chemistry; what more could you want?

Watch it on Netflix now

'Supacell'

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Superhero series are still some of the most prominent projects around, but "Supacell" isn't another run-of-the-mill origin tale: it's a grounded, gritty, and emotional tale that plays out on the streets of South London.

Created, written, and developed by British rapper and filmmaker, Rapman ("Blue Story"), "Supacell" introduces us to five seemingly ordinary Black South Londoners: Michael (Tosin Cole), Andre (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), Rodney (Calvin Demba), Sabrina (Nadine Mills) and Tazer (Josh Tedeku).

The five soon find their lives turned upside down after they each develop a superpower out of the blue. Life doesn't stop for any of them, and they use their newfound skills to navigate their real-life woes — though after glimpsing the future, Michael sets out to find his fellow fledgling would-be heroes to assemble a team capable of averting a bleak future and saving the life of the woman he loves.

Watch it on Netflix now

'The Gentlemen'

The Gentlemen Season 1 Trailer | 'A Guy Ritchie Series' - YouTube Watch On

If you love Guy Ritchie's very specific brand of fast-talking, punchy action comedies (like I do), then you owe it to yourself to check out "The Gentlemen."

Confusingly, it's a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 crime caper, also called "The Gentlemen," and sees ex-Army Captain Edward "Eddie" Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit both the title of Duke of Halstead and the estate that comes with it when his father passes.

Eddie soon learns that his family home is part of Susie Glass' (Kaya Scodelario) expansive weed-growing empire. To protect his family, he starts working with Glass, negotiating the new criminal underworld and its many colorful characters.

Watch it on Netflix now

Every Netflix No. 1 show in 2024 (so far)

"3 Body Problem" season 1

"A Good Girl's to Murder" season 1

"American Nightmare" season 1

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" season 1

"Baby Reindeer"

"Bridgerton" season 3

"Cobra Kai" season 6

"Emily in Paris" season 4

"Eric"

"Fool Me Once"

"Griselda"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"Nobody Wants This" season 1

"One Day"

"Outer Banks" season 4

"Supacell"

"The Gentlemen" season 1

"The Perfect Couple"

"The Roast of Tom Brady"

"Worst Ex Ever" season 1