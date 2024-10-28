Netflix just got a huge upgrade for millions on mobile — save and share your favorite movie and TV show scenes

Netflix has just unveiled “Moments”, an exciting new feature that allows users to bookmark, save and share iconic scenes from their favorite movies and shows on the mobile app. Starting today, this feature is rolling out globally on iOS, with Android following in the coming weeks.

Designed to let members relive unforgettable scenes (or record new favorites), Moments makes it easier than ever to capture and share the standout scenes that keep viewers talking after the credits roll. Whether it’s a jaw-dropping twist in a mind-bending thriller or a heated first kiss (looking at you “Bridgerton” fans), Netflix says this feature will let viewers connect over the stories they love in exciting new ways.

But how does it work? Here’s everything to know about Moments and how you can start saving your favorite moments on Netflix.

How to use Moments on Netflix’s mobile app

(Image credit: Netflix)

Saving your favorite movie or show scene is actually very simple. All you need to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen and the scene will automatically be saved to your My Netflix tab. So, whether you’re watching Colin and Penelope share their first heartwarming kiss in “Bridgerton” season 4 episode 2 or revisiting that trippy body-swapping scene in “It’s What’s Inside”, you can save and share it with your friends without a fuss.

If you’re rewatching an episode or movie, playback will also start right from the scene you bookmarked. Plus, you can share a Moment as you capture it, or go to your My Netflix tab, select a saved scene and tap to share across Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms. Just know that I’ll be saving Max’s iconic running scene in “Stranger Things” season 4 (because it’s just too good).

(Image credit: Netflix)

With this tool, you can easily save memorable scenes and open up new ways to bond over some of the best movies and shows on the streaming service. It’s also part of Netflix’s global brand campaign , “It’s So Good”, which highlights some of the streamer's most iconic and fan-favorite scenes that have resonated the hardest.

Those with iOS can access Netflix Moments starting from today, providing they've updated to the latest version of the app. Android users can share the same experience in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a specific launch date.

