'Squid Game' spin-off could be coming to Netflix with David Fincher attached — what we know

If you're one of the (many) people eagerly awaiting the arrival of "Squid Game" season 2 on Netflix, the latest "Squid Game" rumors are sure to have you excited.

According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix is planning to grow the "Squid Game" franchise in a big way. The outlet recently revealed that the streamer is working to develop an English-language version of the hit Korean drama, and their sources let slip that acclaimed director David Fincher is coming on board.

Details about this new "Squid Game" series are hard to come by. Netflix has refused to comment on the rumor, and the only other thing we've learned at the time of writing is the new spin-off would be set in the United States and that British writer Dennis Kelly — who wrote the U.K. version of "Utopia" — is expected to write the new show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The collaboration would only be Fincher's latest with Netflix, following his 2023 thriller "The Killer", psychological thriller series "Mindhunter" and "House of Cards".

Evidently, Netflix has a big appetite for more "Squid Game", though that's not all that surprising. After all, The series is still ranked as Netflix's No.1 most-watched TV show; yes, it's still got "Wednesday" season 1 beat.

Back when the season 2 release date was confirmed, the streamer revealed that Hwang Dong-hyuk's gripping thriller series was going to return for a third and final season in 2025.

The streamer's also already capitalized on the original show's success with a game show spin-off, too. Last year, "Squid Game: The Challenge" offered real-life contestants the chance to take on a series of challenges from the hit Netflix Original in pursuit of an astonishing $4.56 million prize, a spin-off which surely culminated in the most high-stakes game of "rock, paper, scissors" that's ever been played.

Hopefully, we'll get more info about this purported spin-off soon. In the meantime, if you need something new to stream while you wait for "Squid Game" to return this December, check out our guide to the best shows to watch after "Squid Game" and our full list of the best Netflix shows for way more streaming recommendations.