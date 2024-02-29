New on Netflix in March 2024: 7 new movies and shows to watch

We’re here to run you through what’s new on Netflix this month with a full roundup of all the new movies and shows that are arriving on the streaming service in March 2024.

March is set to be Netflix’s biggest month of 2024 so far as it launches one of its flagship shows of the year, “3 Body Problem”. This ambitious sci-fi series comes from the creators of HBO’s "Game of Thrones" and looks epic in scale. However, it’s far from the only noteworthy show arriving over the next 31 days. Guy Ritchie's “The Gentlemen” and “Full Swing” season 2 are also set to be highlights that you won’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some new picks for your March movie marathons, “Damsel” with Millie Bobby Brown is a flashy blockbuster with cinema-quality production levels. Plus, Adam Sandler gets all serious in “Spaceman” and Lindsay Lohan continues her comeback in “Irish Wish” a glossy rom-com that looks like the perfect time filler for a lazy Sunday.

These are just a small selection of the new movies and shows landing on Netflix over the next few weeks, so let’s dive into the full list below. And we’ll also give you a list of all the stuff leaving Netflix in March, so you have a final chance to give them a watch. Plus, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best new shows to watch this week across services

New on Netflix in March 2024: Top picks

'Spaceman'

Adam Sandler might be more well known for his slapstick comedic persona but he’s also a very accomplished dramatic performer, and “Spaceman” looks to be another chance for the actor to showcase his chops. In this sci-fi drama, Sandler plays a lonely astronaut on a solitary research mission to the very edge of the solar system. Lightyears away from home, and feeling disconnected from his pregnant wife (Carey Mulligan), the disillusioned cosmonaut discovers a mysterious spider-like creature hiding in the bowels of his ship. But fear not, this alien isn’t about to go on a horror-movie-style style killing spree. Instead, the intergalactic creature, known as Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), assists in picking up the shattered pieces of the spaceman’s complicated personal relationships and fractured headspace.

Premieres March 3 on Netflix

'Full Swing' season 2

“Full Swing” is perfect for fans of Netflix’s popular F1 docuseries “Drive to Survive”, not only does it come from the same creative team, but it also follows the high-stakes and personal drama found in professional sport, only here the subject matter is golf. And while you might think golf is a relatively peaceful game, “Full Swing” proves it’s a relentless battle that requires physical endurance and elite mental strength. “Full Swing” season 2 will again feature several of the game’s biggest pros including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, and the stakes are even higher this time as the controversial and potentially game-changing merger between the PGA Tour and the Saui Arabia-back LIV Golf looms over the entire golfing world.

Premieres March 6 on Netflix

'The Gentlemen'

“The Gentlemen” comes from the mind of Guy Ritchie, the master of the British mobster movie. Technically a spin-off from Ritchie’s 2019 feature of the same name, “The Gentlemen” on Netflix won’t feature any returning cast members, but it will mimic the movie’s distinct tone and will be led by Theo James (who is most recognizable from "The White Lotus"). James plays Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an English aristocrat, who inherits his father's significant estate, only to discover it’s built on the foundations of a vast illegal drug operation. Eddie must quickly adapt to the criminal underworld and soon discovers a flair for illicit activity. But as he's drawn further into a battle for power, he could be swallowed whole.

Premieres March 7 on Netflix

'Damsel'

Another Netflix vehicle for Millie Bobby Brown, “Damsel” is a fantasy flick that casts the "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" star as Princess Elodie, a sheltered and spoilt young royal who is set to be married to the dashingly handsome Princess Henry (Nick Robinson). But her excitement at their impending nuptials are soon quashed when she discovers that Henry’s family actually plans to sacrifice her to a dragon in order to repay an ancient debt. However, Elodie doesn’t intend to become dragon chum without putting up a fight and after summoning all her courage and smarts she’s determined to prove she’s much more than a mere damsel in distress. This high-production original looks like a thrilling blockbuster, and with Brown in the lead role, Prince Elodie could become the next great fantasy heroine.

Premieres March 8 on Netflix

'Chicken Nugget'

“Chicken Nugget” packs the whackiest plot for a Netflix show quite possibly ever. This South Korean high-concept comedy focuses on a father’s (Ryu Seung-ryong) quest to restore his daughter (Kim Yoo-jung) to normal after she’s accidentally turned into a chicken nugget by a mysterious machine. Fortunately, the father has some help from an intern (Baek-joong) who has a crush on his daughter. Along the way, the unlikely pair uncover some unexpected secrets and must ensure they don’t accidentally end up eating the in-nugget-form daughter with a side of ranch sauce. “Chicken Nugget” is definitely going to be an acquired taste, but if you want a silly show that doesn’t take itself seriously, be sure to give it a watch.

Premieres March 15 on Netflix

'Irish Wish'

Lindsay Lohan made her return to acting after more than a decade in Netflix’s "Falling for Christmas" back in 2022, and she once again teams up with the streamer for her new rom-com, “Irish Wish”. Lohan plays Maddie, an unluck-in-love woman who travels to the Emerald Isle to attend the wedding of her best friend and the man she believes is the love of her life, James (Ed Speleers). Ahead of the ceremony, Maddie makes an impulsive wish to marry James instead, and the next day wakes up with her wish having come true. However, after meeting a handsome stranger, Paul (Alexander Vlahos), she begins to wonder if the man she thought was her soulmate is truly her perfect match. Expect romance, comedy and a highly predictable plot!

Premieres March 15 on Netflix

'3 Body Problem'

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of the year, “3 Body Problem” is adapted from the novel of the same name by Chinese author Liu Cixin, which had previously been declared “unfilmable” by some fans. The task of turning the novel’s complex mesh of hard sci-fi concepts and intertwining timelines into a show that can be understood and enjoyed by Netflix viewers everywhere falls to David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones." Within this sci-fi series expect to find musings on quantum physics and scientific principles alongside a gripping mystery that sees an engineer attempt to infiltrate a secret society following a string of unexplainable deaths. If Benioff and Weiss pull this one off, “3 Body Problem” could become Netflix’s next smash hit show. No pressure then.

Premieres March 21 on Netflix

Everything new on Netflix in March 2024

MARCH 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) (Netflix Series)

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they're still being targeted.

Furies (FR) (Netflix Series)

Seeking to avenge her father's death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) (Netflix Series)

Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) (Netflix Film)

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

Spaceman (Netflix Film)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) (Netflix Film)

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

MARCH 3

The Netflix Slam (Netflix Live Event)

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

MARCH 4

Hot Wheels Let's Race (Netflix Family)

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

MARCH 5

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

MARCH 6

Full Swing: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Netflix Documentary)

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Supersex (IT) (Netflix Series)

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star.

MARCH 7

The Gentlemen (GB) (Netflix Series)

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) (Netflix Family)

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!

The Signal (DE) (Netflix Series)

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

MARCH 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) (Netflix Series)

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Damsel (Netflix Film)

A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

MARCH 9

Queen of Tears (KR) (Netflix Series)

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

MARCH 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) (Netflix Series)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

MARCH 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Netflix Documentary)

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

MARCH 13

Bandits (MX) (Netflix Series)

Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

MARCH 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) (Netflix Film)

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love (TR) (Netflix Film)

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) (Netflix Comedy)

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

MARCH 15

Chicken Nugget (KR) (Netflix Series)

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Irish Wish (Netflix Film)

Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Iron Reign (ES) (Netflix Series)

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Murder Mubarak (IN) (Netflix Film)

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) (Netflix Documentary)

The true crime docuseries, "The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare," delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

MARCH 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

MARCH 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) (Netflix Series)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Young Royals Forever (SE) (Netflix Documentary)

From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of "Young Royals" bring Wilhelm and Simon's heartwarming journey to life.

MARCH 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (Netflix Comedy)

“Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership” is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson’s life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson’s ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today.

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) (Netflix Series)

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn't changed one bit.

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) (Netflix Series)

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

MARCH 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

MARCH 21

3 Body Problem (Netflix Series)

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

MARCH 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

The Casagrandes Movie (Netflix Film)

A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series "The Casagrandes."

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY (Netflix Film)

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her 1972 trailblazing run for president of the U.S. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama.

MARCH 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 (Netflix Family)

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!

MARCH 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

MARCH 27

The Believers (TH) (Netflix Series)

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) (Netflix Film)

Rest In Peace (AR) (Netflix Film)

Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Testament: The Story of Moses (Netflix Documentary)

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.

MARCH 29

The Beautiful Game (Netflix Film)

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) (Netflix Film)

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear (FR) (Netflix Film)

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

MARCH 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

MARCH 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Leaving Netflix in March 2024

Leaving 3/1/24

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving 3/2/24

Lady Bird

Leaving 3/12/24

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving 3/14/24

The Giver

Leaving 3/15/24

Get on Up

Savages

Leaving 3/17/24

The Cursed

Leaving 3/19/24

Carol

Leaving 3/29/24

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving 3/31/24

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984