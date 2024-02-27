7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

February is almost over and we're sending it off with a killer slate of new movies this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and other major streaming services.

Headlining the slate is "Poor Things." This Oscar-nominated masterpiece is one of the best movies from 2023 and will be the top movie to arrive on streaming this week. You will need to buy or rent it from a paid video-on-demand (PVOD) streaming service, but I promise you that'll be money well spent.

Aside from that, we have a solid mix of movies. "Saltburn" was one of the more controversial movies from last year ... and you'll have to watch it this week to see why. Meanwhile, "Napoleon" finally arrives on Apple TV Plus and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" arrives on Max, giving you a pair of blockbusters to pair with your popcorn this week.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Poor Things' (PVOD)

While this movie certainly plays homage to Frankenstein's monster, the movie is more surreal comedy than a body horror movie. "Poor Things" stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, who has been raised (from the dead) by the mad scientist God (Willem Dafoe). She starts with minimal intelligence but as it grows, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery ... mostly about sex.

This movie is definitely in line with Lanthimos' brand of weird films and is one of the best movies I've seen from 2023. Stone's performance is certainly Oscar-worthy — one of many — and it's no surprise that only "Oppenheimer" received more 2024 Oscar nominations than this movie. Watch it the first chance you get.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (Max)

This movie may be it for Jason Momoa's Aquaman. The movie has been reviled by critics and it's unclear if it even fits in with James Gunn's plan for the DC Comics cinematic universe. Plus, co-star Amber Heard's personal issues make it almost a certainty that even if Momoa was to continue as the king of Atlantis, he'd probably need several new costars around him.

Despite this, audiences liked "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." It has an 81% audience "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is objectively pretty good. It's certainly better than the 34% from critics.

So if you have been a fan of Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman, this movie might be for you. Either way, there are worse ideas than booting up Max this week to watch Aquaman, his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Atlantis take on the evil Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Stream it on Max now

'Saltburn' (PVOD)

Full disclosure, I did not like this movie. The beginning is plodding, it struggles to decide what movie it's trying to be and sometimes it feels like it's just being provocative to be provocative. It was one of my least favorite movies of 2023.

That said — it's genuinely weird. So if you like that, then this movie might work with you. And you wouldn't be alone. 79% of audience members rated it favorably on Rotten Tomatoes and critics weren't far behind. And for what it's worth, Rosamund Pike is an absolute delight and almost every line she says will have you laughing in a movie where you might not feel comfortable at most points in the movie.

So if you want to see Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi living it up in the summer on the grounds of a sprawling British estate, you can finally buy or rent "Saltburn" as of today (it's been streaming with a Prime Video subscription since early December).

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'The Sweet East' (PVOD)

"A horny, absurd American odyssey." That's one of the blurbs from reviewers promoting "The Sweet East" and after watching the trailer I'm inclined to at least agree with the "absurd" part. The movie stars Talia Ryder as Lillian, a high school senior who is separated from her classmates during a shooting in a pizzeria in Washington D.C.

What's also absurd, beyond this journey through the American East Coast, is the cast. This movie is loaded with acting talent in addition to Ryder, including performances from Ayo Edebiri (Molly), Jacob Elordi (Ian) and more. If you want something absurd but aren't feeling "Saltburn," this movie might just do the trick.

Buy or rent on Apple TV now

'Napoleon' (Apple TV Plus)

A Ridley Scott historical drama starring Joaquin Phoenix? What's not to love? After all, the two teamed up in 2000's "Gladiator" and produced one of the best performances of Phoenix's career.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this biopic about legendary French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte managed to quite hit the highs of the duo's Best Picture winner, but that's okay. The acting performances are still great, and there are incredible action set pieces. The movie just struggles to connect the dots at times, which is a problem when the movie is 157 minutes long. Luckily for you, you can hit pause at home whenever you need to.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting March 1

'Spaceman' (Netflix)

One of my most anticipated movies from the recent Berlinale Film Festival, "Spaceman" stars Adam Sandler as Commander Jakub Procházka. This Czech cosmonaut is tasked with a solo mission to explore a mysterious ancient cloud of dust that has appeared in our solar system. While out in the vastness of space, he meets Hanuš, an extraterrestrial spider (Paul Dano) who helps Jakub through his "emotional distress."

Reviews for the movie have been mixed, at least from critics. The movie currently holds a 68% "fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes — not bad, but not great. However, it has an incredible 100% rating from audiences. It seems that the movie comes off as either introspective or just boring. Still, I think it's one of my more anticipated releases of the week.

Stream on Netflix starting March 1

'Dreamin' Wild' (Hulu)

Starring Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins as Donnie and Joe Emerson, this movie is based on the true story of their album "Dreamin' Wild" being discovered decades after its 1970s release.

The movie is actually a few years old at this point — "Dreamin' Wild" (the movie) made its debut in 2022 at the Venice International Film Festival. But the sometimes heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking about finally finding success after decades of suffering and perseverance can still hit home. Maybe it's fitting that this movie about the joy of finding a lost gem and reviving it took a few years to become a top movie to stream.

Stream on Hulu starting March 1