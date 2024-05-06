New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (May 6-12)

When you're not enjoying the spring sunshine, check out some of the streaming goodies that are new on Netflix. There are plenty to watch this week, like the romantic comedy "Mother of the Bride" and the comedic thriller "Bodkin."

"Mother of the Bride" stars Brooke Shields as Lana, whose daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) reveals that she's getting married in Thailand to the son of the same man who jilted Lana years ago.

Meanwhile, "Bodkin" brings Will Forte, Robyn Cara and Siobhán Cullen together as a group of podcasters trying to uncover the truth behind a string of mysterious disappearances that happened 25 years ago in the titular town. For more, don't miss the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Bodkin'

Will Forte, Robyn Cara, and Siobhán Cullen star in this darkly funny thriller about a group of podcasters who attend the town of Bodkin's annual Samhain celebration and realize it's hiding some significant secrets. Across seven episodes, they work to uncover what happened to the townsfolk who went missing 25 years prior before it happens to them next, all set against a frequently hilarious backdrop — though don't count out the serious situations, too.

Watch on Netflix starting May 9

'Mother of the Bride'

Lana (Brooke Shields) finds out that her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) is getting married in Thailand, which she struggles to accept. Not only that, but Emma is marrying the son of the same man who broke her heart years prior. Lana must strive to make Emma's big day special despite all the mishaps that come along with reuniting with the same man who left her alone so many years ago — and there are still sparks flying between them.

Watch on Netflix starting May 9

'Blood of Zeus: Season 2'

This action-packed animated journey into the often violent world of Greek mythology returns with another season that finds Heron, Zeus's son, (Derek Phillips) dealing with the loss of his father and the struggle for power among the gods that remain. While having difficulty reconciling with Zeus's death, he continues to hear a voice in his dreams telling him to save his brother Seraphim, who's trapped in the nightmarish Underworld — which means he'll have to face off against the formidable Hades (Fred Tatasciore).

Watch on Netflix starting May 10

'Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román'

The empire of Spanish chef César Román is called into question in this gripping docuseries, which analyzes a murder case that puts the cook front and center. Exploring his years-long legacy of lies, secrets, false identities, and other deception, it asks the question: did César do it, and how did things come to this?

Watch on Netflix starting May 10

'Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2'

The journeys of Pokémon trainers Liko, Ry, and the Rising Volt Tacklers continue in the next season of this whimsical anime. These trainer friends make their way through the Galar region as they look to uncover the truth behind the Ancient Adventurer and his Pokémon team across the next half of this exciting journey. Liko and Roy must face all sorts of new Pokémon-based challenges as they grow as Pokémon trainer and partner.

Watch on Netflix starting May 10

Everything new on Netflix: May 6-12

MAY 6

"30 for 30: Broke"

"30 for 30: Deion's Double Play"

"30 for 30: The Two Escobars"

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Reba: Seasons 1-6"

MAY 7

"Super Rich in Korea" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

MAY 8

"The Final: Attack on Wembley" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

"War Dogs"

MAY 9

"Bodkin" (Netflix Series)

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

"The Guardian of the Monarchs" (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

"Mother of The Bride" (Netflix Film)

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom's father is her ex.

"Sing Street"

"Thank You, Next" (TR) (Netflix Series)

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

MAY 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

"Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román" (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

"Living with Leopards" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2" (JP) (Netflix Family)

The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their daring quest to find the black Rayquaza, with Liko and Roy upping their skills at every twist and turn!

"The Ultimatum: South Africa" (ZA) (Netflix Series)

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

MAY 11

"Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart" (Netflix Comedy Special)

Comedy's biggest stars gather to honor — and roast — Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/8/24

"Uncut Gems"

Leaving 5/9/24

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Leaving 5/10/24

"St. Vincent"

Leaving 5/11/24

"Where the Crawdads Sing"

"Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios"