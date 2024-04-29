New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (April 29-May 5)

Summer is well on its way, but the streaming drops are still super hot, and there's plenty to take in as we welcome May. A bouquet of new on Netflix content will keep you entertained, like the upcoming Pop Tarts-centric flick "Unfrosted."

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld explores the history of Pop-Tarts in this new film, which covers the birth and conception of the rectangular treat loosely based on its real history. It's a humorous take on the breakfast staple's origin story, even if many of the details should admittedly, according to Seinfeld himself, are embellished for the sake of keeping you entertained.

You'll also want to tune in for the first part of "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A.," which kicks off a series of six live episodes that find Mulaney riffing on Los Angeles as he explores the city, chats with guests during a time where "every funny person is in it" and brings us a series of observations that only he can. Check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'A Man in Full'

Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) is a real estate mogul who suddenly finds himself grappling with bankruptcy. As he struggles to uphold his empire and defend it from those who'd love to see him fail, the crude and calculating Croker does anything and everything to hang on to his empire, no matter the personal or professional cost.

Watch on Netflix starting May 2

'T・P BON'

This modern anime adaptation of the 1970s manga follows Bon Namihira (Yuji Mitsuya), a teen time-traveling agent who must work to save the lives of people during significant historical events all across time. This marks the second time the manga has seen an anime version following its film version in October 1989.

Watch on Netflix starting May 2

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A.'

John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a time where some of the most influential comedians are in town for a week. Across six live episodes, he'll travel to key locations throughout LA, chat with his special guests, and bring viewers a comedic tour of the biggest little city in the country. And because it's Mulaney, you can expect over-the-top commentary the entire time.

Watch on Netflix starting May 3

'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'

Ever wondered how the Pop-Tart was invented? Comedian Jerry Seinfeld explores its origin story in "Unfrosted," which he wrote, directed, and stars in. In this heavily embellished film, he tells the story of the race to bring the Pop-Tart to market, filled with plenty of abject silliness and ridiculous scenes with men in suits. You might not get the complete story about how Pop-Tarts came into being, but you'll be entertained.

Watch on Netflix starting May 3

'Katt Williams: Woke Foke'

Katt Williams returns with his third Netflix comedy special as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival. This live show lifts heavily from his World War III show as he "lets loose in real time" and explores a variety of topics about his time in the industry as well as other spicy situations that'll undoubtedly shock and surprise.

Watch on Netflix starting May 4

Everything new on Netflix: April 29-May 5

APRIL 29

"Boiling Point: Season 1"

"Honeymoonish" (KW) (Netflix Film)

Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?

APRIL 30

"Fiasco" (FR) (Netflix Series)

When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue.

"Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?" (DE) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

MAY 1

"Deaw Special: Super Soft Power" (TH) (Netflix Comedy)

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

"Down The Rabbit Hole" (MX) (Netflix Film)

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli's lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father's criminal activities.

"Frankly Speaking" (KR) (Netflix Series)

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" (IN) (Netflix Series)

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

"Airport"

"Airport '77"

"Airport 1975"

"The Best Man Holiday"

"Blended"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 1"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 2"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 3"

"Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland"

"Eat Pray Love"

"The Edge of Seventeen"

"The Equalizer"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hellboy" (2019)

"Hulk"

"Jumanji" (1995)

"Liar Liar"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"Mortal Kombat" (2021)

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"The Nutty Professor"

"The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps"

"Outlander" Season 6

"Patriots Day"

"Public Enemies"

"Ride Along"

"Shrek"

"Shrek Forever After"

"Starship Troopers"

"Traffic"

"The Wedding Planner"

"White House Down"

"Woody Woodpecker"

"The Young Victoria"

MAY 2

"A Man in Full" (Netflix Series)

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

"Beautiful Rebel" (IT) (Netflix Film)

The origin story of one of Italy's greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

"Lola"

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery - the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century.

"T・P BON" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

MAY 3

"2 Hearts"

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Postcards" (NG) (Netflix Series)

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

"Selling the OC" season 3 (Netflix Series)

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

"The Unbroken Voice" season 2 (CO) (Netflix Series)

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

Unfrosted (Netflix Film)

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld.

MAY 4

"The Atypical Family" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

"Katt Williams: Woke Foke" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

MAY 5

"The Peanut Butter Falcon"

"Roast of Tom Brady" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/1/24

"Bennett's War"

"Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Leaving 5/2/24

"Survive the Night"

Leaving 5/3/24

"Arctic Dogs"