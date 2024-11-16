Netflix’s rom-com 'Hot Frosty' made me melt — don't miss this Christmas movie

Netflix’s new holiday rom-com “Hot Frosty” finally answers the age-old question "What if Frosty the Snowman was hot? Like, really hot?"

Yes, Netflix’s hottest new Christmas movie is finally here and that's the basic premise of Netflix's aptly named "Hot Frosty." This holiday romantic comedy stars Dustin Milligan as snowman Jack Frost, with his washboard abs and seemingly endless torso. Lacey Chabert plays local cafe owner, Kathy, who first crosses his path when he's still snow and ice. But when he magically comes to life, it sparks a new romance just in time for the holidays.

While it may seem like you've watched this movie before, the vibe is a bit different. A small town full of busybodies with a heart of gold is going to be familiar. The scene of the leading man being stunned speechless when he first sees his love interest in a dress ahead of the big shindig will be instantly recognizable. But director Jerry Ciccoritti, a veteran of the genre, and writer Russell Hainline, who did the super cute "The Santa Summit" for Hallmark last year, combine to make "Hot Frosty" feel refreshing while also still embracing older fans.

'Hot Frosty' has some ice-cold aesthetics and hot production value

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Aesthetically, the "Hot Frosty" has a darker look, literally, and the screen is always full of rich blues, greens, burgundy, and marigold. There's more personality with the cluttered homes and shops. Hallmark movies tend to be lit like your doctor's office, and the homes look like an open house for a new build or Balsam Hill advert. This feels like a Hollywood movie

That's probably thanks to the movie's substantial budget. This small town is one where everyone drives a colored vintage car and hangs at Kathy's retro-style diner full of memorabilia. The universe is canonically set in the same one as Netflix's "The Christmas Prince" movie series, and it just looks like a cool place to exist in.

Netflix has been making their own Christmas romance movies for the better part of a decade now. One even featured Hallmark hunk Luke Macfarlane in 2021's charming "Single All the Way." But they've had more misses than those that hit the mark.

However, Netflix may have finally found its footing because "Hot Frosty" works.

Rom-com fans new and old will love ‘Hot Frosty’

Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Hallmark movies always keep things pretty PG, but Jack Frosty is a thirst trap. There's openly lustful ogling and sexual innuendo aplenty and it is certainly a change! Jack spends the majority of the movie shirtless and starts off basically naked aside from a very strategically placed scarf. Things don't get toned down much when the townswomen see him (accidentally) streaking and call it a "public service."

But despite the lean into the sex appeal, this "snowmance" is by far Netflix's best offering yet. Several aspects of the film stand out, but it’s most definitely buoyed by starring the reigning "Christmas Queen" Lacey Chabert. Plus, the visible upgrade in quality makes this a movie that's ripe for countless rewatches, just like Hallmark’s staples. Especially ones that feature Ms. Chabert, like "A Royal Christmas" and "Haul Out the Holly."

Hopefully, the streamer and Hallmark can continue to share because double the Lacey Chabert this holiday season is a treat!

"Hot Frosty" also notably borrows from popular romcoms like “Splash” and “Pretty Woman,” which were themselves modernized versions of “The Little Mermaid” and “Cinderella.” Jack is a (metaphorical, this time) fish out of water who can learn anything he sees on TV, and the Julia Roberts favorite gets directly referenced through a lengthy shopping montage set to the classic Roy Orbison song, which recreates several moments from the '90s film. The story elements are similar, except this time it's the man who's the pretty ingénue and Kathy the proverbial Prince Charming, lending for a more subversive depiction.

But it's not just those movies that "Hot Frosty" draws inspiration from. The script has a lot of humor, and it also feels like a throwback to Y2K-era films. There’s even a blooper reel that plays during the closing credits. Plus, there are a couple of fun "Mean Girls" Easter eggs sprinkled in because of its fetch-ing leading lady, and it continues the amusing meta trend of showing its main characters watch past Netflix holiday romances.

Still, while Netflix has upped the production value and the creatives behind the movie are drawing from some top-notch movies, at its core, fans of Hallmark movies are going to enjoy "Hot Frosty" too. It still has the main thing all these movies need to succeed, which is a lot of heart. It's fun, and a tad wanton, but quite an endearing film. Even if logically it's a little stupid... it's so charming you overlook that, just like the townsfolk overlook hottie Jack is really a snowman. Because, yep. They all know, and they don't care.

Need more after you’ve watched "Hot Frosty"? Check out these five holiday movies next to get in the Christmas spirit.

Stream “Hot Frosty” on Netflix now.