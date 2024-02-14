Netflix’s new true crime doc just shot straight to No. 1 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re seeking some alternative Valentine’s Day programming, Netflix has just the movie for you. The streamer's newest true crime documentary explores the twisted side of romantic obsession.

'Love, Stalker, Killer' is Netflix’s latest foray into the chilling world of true crime, and it’s already making quite the impression on subscribers. Released only last week (Feb. 9), the feature-length doc has rocketed straight to the No.1 spot in Netflix’s most-watched list.

That ranks it ahead of other top 10 hits including American Assassins, Horrible Bosses 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Netflix original Orion and the Dark. So, if you’re considering adding 'Love, Stalker, Killer' to your watchlist, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Love, Stalker, Killer’ about?

In 2012, mechanic Dave Kroupa moved to Nebraska. Kroupa was fresh out of a long-term relationship, and eager to meet new people — maybe even strike up a fresh romance. As many people do in the modern world, he turned to online dating, and after creating a profile, he had a few matches soon enough. This list included single mom and animal fanatic, Liz Golyar.

Kroupa and Golyar’s relationship was pleasant, but the former wasn’t looking for a serious commitment, and he planned to play the field a little longer. Keeping things casual was the name of the game. Later on, he’d meet Cari Farver at his auto shop, and thinking nothing of it, he asked her out on a date. She accepted.

It’s here that the story takes a dark turn at a shocking pace. Because this seemingly normal dating situation would eventually lead to a tragic love triangle, putting everything and everybody Kroupa loved in danger. ‘Lover, Stalker, Lover' is a disturbingly compelling exploration of what happens when the lines between attraction and obsession blur.

‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ reviews — here’s what the critics say

It’s not just Netflix viewers who have quickly developed an obsession with this twisting true crime documentary, critics are also impressed. 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' currently holds a 100% score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes . It's score does come from a relatively small sample size of just half a dozen reviews, but a perfect rating is still noteworthy.

Chris Vognar of Rolling Stone praised director Sam Hobkinson for “creating suspense throughout” and noted that the doc’s cinematography and editing “add to the feeling of disorientation and instability.” Meanwhile, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times labeled the movie “absolutely bizarre and chilling.” Which is certainly a strong pitch for any piece of true crime content.

The Daily Beast ’s Nick Schager argued that “even in a crowded true-crime field, ['Lover, Stalker, Killer'] is something of a doozy.” Glenn Kenny of The New York Times noted that viewers in a committed relationship will “breathe a sigh of relief over being out of the dating pool” after watching the horrifying events of the documentary play out.

Should you stream ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ on Netflix?

The true crime trend refuses to die out, and 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' appears to be another fine addition to the genre. Netflix has earned a reputation for being the go-to streaming service for shocking docs about real-life events, and this slickly produced effort is another winner.

If you’re suffering from true crime burnout, or want a slightly more light-hearted Valentine’s Day watch, perhaps try one of the best romantic comedies on Netflix instead, but if you’re craving a feature-length doc that will grip you from start to finish, 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' is unmissable. Just be warned, it’ll have you thinking twice about ever trying online dating.