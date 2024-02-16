11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (Feb. 16-18)

Finding something to watch this weekend is a cinch, with so many new shows and movies are being released by Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services.

The weekend TV watch list features several returning favorites, including "Love Is Blind" season 6, "Ghosts" season 3 and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" season 11. Fashion drama "The New Look" transports viewers to late 1940s Paris, when Christian Dior begins to create stunning outfits.

On the movies side, "Oppenheimer" and "The Color Purple" make their subscription streaming debuts, while Jennifer Lopez unveils her new album companion "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Life & Beth’ season 2 (Hulu)

Maybe Amy Schumer’s stand-up has rubbed you the wrong way, but you should absolutely give this gem of a dramedy a chance. Schumer based the series on aspects of her own life and stars as a woman dealing with grief who returns to her hometown — not unlike HBO’s also excellent “Somebody Somewhere.”

In season 2, Beth finds her relationship with quirky farmer John (Michael Cera) deepening, which brings on thoughts of marriage and parenthood. But past childhood traumas make her apprehensive of both, and she’s forced to go beyond her usual sarcastic perspective to grapple with how her life is changing.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘The New Look’ (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s acclaimed shows take place in fascinating worlds, from a post-apocalyptic bunker to an alternate history of Earth to a struggling English football club. Their newest drama unfolds in the early days of high fashion.

In the aftermath of World War II, Paris experiences a vibrant resurgence, in part due to the emergence of modern fashion houses spearheaded by the visionary Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). His rise to international renown intertwines with the journeys of fellow icons and rivals like Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes).

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Ghosts’ season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Hit broadcast comedies are a dying breed, but not quite extinct thanks to the likes of “Ghosts” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” After production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, “Ghosts” returns with more laughs and a new mystery. At the end of season 2, a beam of light seemed to carry off one of the ghosts — but which one?

Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and their eclectic group of spirits attempt to unravel the enigma. Sam and Jay also have another problem in the form of an owl they must relocate in order to proceed with construction on the barn.

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

Airs Thursdays on CBS (via Fubo)

‘The Dynasty: The New England Patriots’ (Apple TV Plus)

The New England Patriots inspire both slavic devotion among their fans and vitriolic loathing among their haters. This 10-party docu-series from filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, based on Jeff Benedict’s bestselling book of the same name, dives deep into the franchise that became one of the most dominant sports dynasties of all time — but also fell apart due to internal strife.

It features in-depth interviews with former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, as well as other past and present players, coaches and executives, league officials and sports journalists. Additionally, the doc presents never-before-seen footage and audio from the Patriots’ archive to tell the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Love Is Blind’ season 6 (Netflix)

Love is blind … sometimes. So far, Netflix's dating reality show has better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. We’ve seen some genuine couples emerge (Lauren and Cameron forever!). But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama.

The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles come from Charlotte, North Carolina, so we're sure to get some Southern charm mixed with "bless your heart" betrayals.

Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Netflix

‘Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All’ (Netflix)

Like the other (more) famous Taylor, the comedian may be one of the rare people who really can have it all. Tomlinson just began her stint as the host of “After Midnight,” which follows Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” putting her in the unfortunately small company of women who have hosted a late night show. Now, she’s releasing her third Netflix special, which is all about whether anyone can “Have It All” — even if your last name isn’t Swift.

Tomlinson riffs on finding your perfect partner, having a dream job dealing with anxiety and insomnia … all the issues that fuel a young millennial’s quarter-life crisis.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ season 11 (HBO)

John Oliver may joke that he spotlights “society’s least asked-for stories,” but he and his team do it in a way that’s earned a ton of awards and legions of fans. That’s all because of the super-sharp writing and Oliver’s droll delivery.

As usual, he’ll give his take on a variety of pressing political, social and cultural issues. I expect a lot of biting remarks on the upcoming presidential election and former president Donald Trump’s legal woes, and hope for some riffing on the trending topic of the last half year: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Movie Premieres

‘Oppenheimer’ (Peacock)

If you missed out on the theatrical Barbenheimer experience, you can put on a doubleheader at home with your streaming subscriptions (provided you have Peacock and Max). Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The story follows the young Oppenheimer from his days studying theoretical physics to teaching quantum physics to developing an atomic bomb during World War II at the behest of Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon).

Oppenheimer sets up the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where he’s joined by brilliant minds including Isidor Isaac Rabi (David Krumholtz) and Edward Teller (Benny Safdie). But years later, Oppenheimer is haunted by regrets.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘The Color Purple’ (Max)

Alice Walker’s novel was already adapted by Steven Spielberg into his 1985 film and then later into a stage musical for Broadway. Now the latter hits the big screen with a star-studded cast including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo.

The story remains the same, following the life of a Black woman named Celie as she faces numerous hardships and challenges. Her childhood and young adulthood is marked by abuse from men. A friendship with the vivacious jazz singer Shug Avery draws Celie out of her meek shell.

Streaming now on Max

‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t like to be predictable. So it’s no wonder that this visual companion to her new album “This Is Me … Now.” defies categorization. It’s a mash of biographical drama, documentary, romantic comedy/fantasy and concert film. The official synopsis promises it’s “nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez.”

She stars in it, as does husband Ben Affleck, with Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough and Trevor Jackson playing her exes. Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer also make appearances. There’s a motorcycle crash, a sex addiction intervention and therapy sessions from Fat Joe. Buckle up for J.Lo’s insane ride.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Players’ (Netflix)

This new rom-com arrived in time for Valentine’s Day. Gina Rodriguez stars as New York sportswriter Mack, whose love life consists of one-night stands that come from hook-up “plays” that she devised with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.). One of their hard-and-fast rules is that you can’t form a relationship from a play. Then, Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest conquest, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), and she begins to rethink their game.

Streaming now on Netflix