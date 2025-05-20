Netflix’s new revenge thriller show has already crashed into the top 10 — but it has viewers divided

Netflix’s new revenge thriller has managed to break into the platform’s top 10, though it probably hasn't received the reaction the streaming service might have hoped for.

The series in question is “Bet,” a new live-action adaptation of Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s popular manga “Kakegurui,” which has already been adapted as an anime and a Japanese live-action series in the past.

Created by “Warrior Nun’s” Simon Barry, the show is, in Barry’s words, "something ‘birthed’ from the source material that inspired a new take — one that pays homage to it and doesn’t try to replace it”, and a project attempting to tap into the original’s “tone, audaciousness, and fun.”

When Netflix dropped the "Bet" trailer last month, it'd be fair to say it was met with a healthy amount of skepticism, though there are clearly some curious viewers checking it out.

Despite splitting opinions in early reviews, "Bet" has managed to claim the number 10 spot in Netflix's top 10 shows chart.

If you’re planning on checking it out, you can find more info about the new Netflix series and a quick round-up of what the streaming public has to say about “Bet” below.

What is ‘Bet’ about?

Bet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series follows Yumeko (Miku Martineau), a mysterious transfer student with an unbeatable poker face. She’s starting out at St. Dominic’s Prep, an elite private academy where the children of some of the most powerful people learn how to rule the world.

The school’s status quo is dictated by underground gambling, and the top players get to sit on the Student Council. Yumeko’s gambling skills put her in the crosshairs of that same Council, but her secret quest for revenge threatens to turn the school on its head entirely.

In addition to Martineau, “Bet” also stars Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Ryan Sutherland, Dorian Giordano, Laura Afelskie, and Emma Elle Paterson.

What are people saying about ‘Bet’ on Netflix?

Opinions on "Bet" vary wildly, at present. Typically, we look to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes for a steer on popular opinion on new releases, but right now, “Bet” only has three accredited critics’ reviews listed — but only one of those reviews is a positive take.

Variety critic Aramide Tinubu said the series was “repetitive and grows increasingly wearisome, offering new to the 'Kakegurui' fandom," offering this conclusion: “Since the series is not quite faithful to the original manga, and the previous adaptations garnered such rave reviews, 'Bet' feels bland in comparison and completely unnecessary."

At Decider, writer Joel Keller said the show is “so busy being stylish that it forgets about the fact that there is a story that needs to be told," adding: “there’s nothing wrong with being a stylish show, but “Bet’s” concentration on style overwhelms any kind of substance, making the show a chore to watch”.

However, Ready Steady Cut's Jonathan Wilson has offered a more positive spin on the series in his 3.5/5 review. “Plenty about Bet doesn’t work,” Wilson wrote, “but it’s so full of big swings and fun ideas that it’s an easy, characterful binge-watch all the same.”

While it doesn’t have a critics rating, “Bet” has at least earned a rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. The score currently sits at 62%, drawn from fewer than 50 viewer scores.

Viewer ratings on the platform oscillate wildly; I’ve seen more than one ½ star score and a reaction wherein a viewer called “Bet” was “an insult to the original anime.”

On the flipside, you can find a fair few positive takes, too; there are several five-star reviews logged already, with one viewer calling it both “a must-watch” and arguing that fans of the anime would “definitely love this adaptation.”

As with any new release, then, the best way to decide whether the new thriller deserves a spot on your watchlist is to stream “Bet” on Netflix for yourself. You never know; this could be your favorite new watch.

But if you’re really not sold on “Bet,” and now you’re in between Netflix shows, we can still help you find your next watch. Check out our round-up of the best shows on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations.