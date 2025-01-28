Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

As one of the biggest names in streaming, Netflix offers its subscribers a huge range of stuff to watch. Naturally, having a huge range of content is an obvious win for the streaming service, but it's also the cause of a very different problem: How are you supposed to decide what to watch next?

You can always try turning to Netflix's top 10 list for some suggestions, but you can't always trust that what's popular is also definitely worth watching. That's precisely why we frequently highlight the best three things you should be streaming from that chart. Right now, we'd suggest you stream "The Night Agent" season 2, an intense Western, or Netflix's big new anime.

This list is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix Top 10

'American Primeval'

By this point, "American Primeval" is most assuredly one of Netflix's biggest hits from January 2025. Since the brutal Western miniseries arrived on the platform earlier in the month, it's remained right at the top of the Netflix charts and has frequently been the streamer's most popular show.

If you've not checked it out just yet, this survival thriller comes from "The Revenant" writer, Mark L. Smith. It takes us back to 1857 and recounts a mother and son's journey across the Old West as they endeavor to make a fresh start in life, encountering a variety of people and challenges across this dangerous trek.

'The Night Agent'

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back for another explosive adventure in "The Night Agent" season 2, and viewers were clearly hyped; the show climbed right up the Netflix charts just days after release.

If you're yet to dive in, "The Night Agent" season 2 picks up nearly a year after Peter's successful efforts to save the President. He's since been offered the opportunity to become a Night Agent himself... but his work in this top-secret organization sees him grappling with plenty of new dangers and deadly obstacles.

'Sakamoto Days'

Netflix's adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's intense manga, "Sakamoto Days" introduces us to former hitman, Taro Sakamoto (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita or "Critical Role's" Matt Mercer, in the English dub).

Having fallen in love with a convenience store clerk, Sakamoto built a life with his new partner and vows never to be a hitman again. Sadly, his reputation as one of the greatest killers in the game catches up to him, forcing Sakamoto to employ his skills in a new way as he fights to protect his new life and his loved ones.

Full Netflix top 10 shows list

"Raw" "The Night Agent" "American Primeval" "Younger" "W.A.G.s to Riches" "Squid Game" "XO, Kitty" "Sakamoto Days" "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" "The Recruit"