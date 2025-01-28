Netflix confirms first details on its next Harlan Coben thriller — here's what we know

If you've loved "Missing You", or any of Netflix's (many!) other Harlan Coben adaptations, you'll be pleased to know that the streaming service is already working on another mystery thriller series based on another of the bestselling author's books.

Coben fans will remember that Netflix commissioned two more series based on Coben's work back in January 2024, after the colossal success of "Fool Me Once".

The first of those shows was "Missing You", which became another hit for the streamer at the start of 2025. And with that behind us, we can now look forward to "Run Away", an eight-episode limited series inspired by Coben's 2019 novel of the same name.

This latest mystery thriller will see actor James Nesbitt star as Simon, an everyday man whose perfect life begins to crumble when his eldest daughter (Ellie de Lange) runs away.

On Jan. 23, the streamer confirmed via Tudum that the show was slated to enter production "later in January" in Manchester and northwest England. In other words, there's a solid chance filming for the next Coben thriller has already begun!

What do we know about 'Run Away' on Netflix?

James Nesbitt also starred in "Stay Close." (Image credit: Netflix)

Well, we can delve a little deeper into the plot of the forthcoming thriller (look away now if you want to go in blind), for a start.

Per Netflix's synopsis, "Run Away" sounds like this will be the exact kind of twisty thriller fans have come to expect. Simon seemingly has it all; a great job, a beautiful home, and a loving family, but all that all falls apart when Paige runs away.

Simon, naturally, sets out to find his little girl, but that search draws him into "a dangerous underworld", and, naturally, threatens to bring some deep secrets to the fore.

The series has also assembled a very impressive cast list. Along with de Lange and Nesbitt, "Run Away" also features Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Ingrid Oliver, Jon Pointing, and Adrian Greensmith, among many others. However, there is one Coben collaborator who notably isn't part of the cast list this time: Richard Armitage.

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for "Run Away" just yet, but given the last two Coben shows have dropped on New Year's Day, it seems likely that this next thriller will drop around that time.

Need something to keep you entertained in the meantime? There are tons more thrillers on Netflix that should fit the bill; check out our round-up of the best shows to stream after "Missing You" for some recent recommendations.