Netflix just got a gripping new drama show that’s already crashed the top 10 — and I can’t stop watching it

I’m not one to watch many medical dramas, but sometimes they’re just very easy to get invested in. The last one to really hook me was “Grey’s Anatomy,” but now another show has managed to grab my attention: Netflix’s new Korean drama, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

This medical drama debuted on Netflix on January 24 and has already found its way into the top 10. At the time of writing, it’s sitting at No. 8, which is pretty impressive for an international show (outside of global hits like “Squid Game”). It’s great to see more Korean productions getting the recognition they deserve. After streaming the first few episodes, I can confidently say that “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is a gripping, binge-worthy show.

If you’re looking for something fresh to watch this week on the streaming service, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” might be just what you need. Here’s everything you need to know about this Netflix medical drama...

What is ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ about?

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), a brilliant trauma surgeon with extensive experience in conflict zones. He joins the trauma unit at Hankuk National University Hospital, aiming to transform it into a top-tier center. Despite his unorthodox methods and strong personality clashing with the team initially, he eventually gains their respect and leads them toward excellence.

The show explores the high-stakes challenges faced by medical professionals in life-threatening situations, particularly the tension between financial constraints and patient care. Dr. Baek and his team navigate bureaucratic hurdles and limited resources to save lives, often butting heads with hospital administrators focused on cost-cutting.

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ is an exciting watch on Netflix

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows the story of a brilliant yet unconventional surgeon and his dedicated team, who pour their hearts into saving lives. The show offers plenty of intense medical emergencies with a touch of humor, making it an engaging and entertaining experience.

In the early episodes, Kang-hyuk is introduced as an abrasive and self-centered doctor, despised by his colleagues. However, as the story unfolds, his impressive medical expertise and relentless determination to save lives gradually earn him their respect. His journey takes you from the bustling hospital hallways to war-torn regions, showing his ability to bring hope to even the most dire situations.

Each episode runs close to an hour, but the compelling storyline and well-timed comedy make it easy to binge all eight episodes in one go. A big part of this is thanks to Ju Ji-hoon, who brings the character of Baek Kang-hyuk to life. For those who enjoy medical dramas like “Grey’s Anatomy,” this show is likely to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Whether you’re a fan of intense dramas or just in the mood for an engaging new show, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is an exciting watch that delivers both heart and adrenaline. If you’re not feeling it, check out these other Korean dramas on Netflix or see what’s new on Netflix this week.

Stream “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” on Netflix now.