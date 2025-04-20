Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

It's Easter weekend, and the best streaming services are teeming with great shows to add to your basket of must-watch TV.

When I'm at a loss over what to watch next, I make a beeline for Netflix's top-10 list of most-watched TV shows to see what's trending. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool for cutting through the noise as any.

With that in mind, we regularly scan the Netflix top 10 shows list to spotlight the best three series worth watching.

Scroll on for more details about our top picks, and for even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix this April, too.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Get ready to have your mind blown. Charlie Brooker's dark sci-fi anthology series is back with six more twisted stories about technology run amok and the terrifying truths of human nature we try to bury. Since it's an anthology, you can dive straight into this dark, dystopian satire without needing to catch up.

This time around, "Black Mirror" is tackling predatory subscription services, video game addiction, and the siren song of getting lost in the past. My favorite of the bunch is “Bête Noire," an episode all about gaslighting and the Mandela effect that breaks the fourth wall in the most insidious way.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a first for "Black Mirror," there's also a full-blown sequel to the series' "Star Trek" send-up, "USS Callister". It's hard to go into more detail without giving away the best twists and turns, but suffice it to say if you liked past seasons, you're in for a treat.

Watch "Black Mirror" on Netflix now

'Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Alix Blackburn called "Ransom Canyon" a cross between "Yellowstone" and "Virgin River," and I think that hits the nail on the head.

Netflix's new Western romance drama stars Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, a hardened rancher haunted by the loss of his wife and son. But when an old friend, Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), returns home to revive the town's old dance hall, it turns out to be just the jolt he didn't know he needed.

Once a rising concert pianist in New York, Quinn is ready to reclaim her roots and forge a new path. As sparks reignite between Staten and Quinn, their growing bond is tested by buried secrets, unhealed scars, and a looming corporate threat that could strip the canyon of everything they hold dear.

Throw in the drama of three intertwined ranching families, and “Ransom Canyon” is equal parts heart, heat, and high-stakes western flair.

Watch "Ransom Canyon" on Netflix now

'The Glass Dome'

The Glass Dome | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a solid mystery thriller, "The Glass Dome" is a haunting, slow-burning Nordic noir that will creep under your skin and keep you hooked from the first episode.

Léonie Vincent stars as Lejla Ness, a criminologist who returns to her remote Swedish hometown for her adoptive mother's funeral. As a kid, she was abducted and held captive in a mysterious glass dome — a trauma that’s haunted her ever since.

She's reminded of this when, during her homecoming, her childhood friend turns up dead and the woman's daughter, Alicia (Minoo Andacheh), goes missing. She begins to suspect a chilling connection to her own past, and as old memories resurface, so do old threats. Her investigation unearths some unsettling truths about the people she once trusted.

Watch "The Glass Dome" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Ransom Canyon" "Black Mirror" "Young Sheldon" "The Glass Dome" "Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing" "The Diamond Heist" "The Gardener" "Love on the Spectrum" "Tim Dillon: I'm Your Mother" "The Residence"