I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

Top of the list for most people will be season 5 of "You." The hit show about an obsessive serial killer is returning to Netflix for a final installment this week and you won't want to miss it.

But once you've wrapped up the series finale of "You," then you need to hit play on "Havoc." This new action thriller starring Tom Hardy could be the next "John Wick," and it's the most anticipated Netflix movie of the year for multiple people on staff here (myself included).

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in April or a new Western series that is part Netflix romance show and part "Yellowstone."

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'You' season 5

"You" stars Penn Badgley as the obsessive serial killer Joe Goldberg. Now entering its fifth and final season, this show has been a star-making turn for Badgley and has been one of the streaming giant's more popular shows.

For those who haven't watched, Joe appears mild-mannered on the outside, but is secretly a serial killer with destructive traits that have caused him to need to start over more than once.

He's gone from bookstore manager to English professor, from obsessive stalker to father to framed for murders he (shockingly) did not commit. But for the show's final season, Joe is back in New York City, wealthy, married and ready to leave his past behind.

There's just one problem: His past isn't done with him ... yet.

Watch on Netflix starting April 24

'Havoc'

"Havoc" stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a hardened detective in a city ravaged by crime and corruption.

One day, he shows up at a crime scene to watch the security footage of a bloody shootout. But when Walker recognizes one of the people involved, he knows his day just got a whole lot worse.

This movie is my most anticipated Netflix movie of the year. Not only is the cast great, with Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant starring alongside Hardy, but the movie's director, Gareth Evans, directed "The Raid."

Alongside the "John Wick" movies, "The Raid" series is probably considered one of the best action movies of this century. You definitely won't want to miss this movie when it hits Netflix this Friday.

Watch on Netflix starting April 25

'Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey'

Nature documentaries aren't for everyone, but you should make time for this one.

"Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey" is the latest documentary from Pippa Ehrlich, the Academy Award-winning director of the acclaimed "My Octopus Teacher."

In this new film, the subject is Kulu, a baby pangolin, and the man who rescued Kulu during a sting operation in South Africa. Reinvigorated with newfound purpose, the man decides to rehabilitate Kulu and prepare it for a return to its natural habitat.

Watch on Netflix now

'Battle Camp'

Netflix has a ton of original reality shows. So many that the streaming service has a self-declared "Netflix Reality Universe."

In "Battle Camp," eighteen NRU stars are thrust together in a 10-episode reality competition show. Hosted by former NFL player Taylor Lewan, the inaugural season includes contestants from "The Circle," "Too Hot to Handle" and so many more.

The winner will take home the title of "ultimate Netflix reality competitor" and $250,000 cash prize. So if you're a fan of competition shows like "Big Brother" and "The Challenge," you definitely want to check out "Battle Camp."

Watch on Netflix starting April 23

'Bullet Train Explosion'

I loved the movie "Bullet Train." This movie isn't that. It is, however, very similar to another movie I love: "Speed."

In that movie, Dennis Hopper puts a bomb on a bus, and the bomb will explode if the bus slows to less than 80 km/h. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have to team up to save the day. You should watch it if you haven't already.

In "Bullet Train Explosion," the speed and stakes are even higher. A bomb is placed on the Hayabusa 60 Shinkansen bound for Tokyo and will detonate if the train slows below 100 km/h. The only way to stop it? Pay the bomber a ransom of 100 billion yen.

Watch on Netflix starting April 23

'A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054'

"A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054" is a new docuseries that investigates the crash of TAM Airlines Flight 3054 in July 2007.

This Brazilian flight from Porto Alegre to São Paulo should have been like any other. But a combination of factors led to the Airbus jet failing to stop on a rain-soaked runway, ultimately exploding upon impact with a TAM Express warehouse, killing 199 people and injuring 27 more.

It's the deadliest aviation accident in Brazilian and South American history and brought about sweeping changes in the Brazilian aviation sector. Don't miss this three-part docuseries when it arrives this Wednesday.

Watch on Netflix starting April 23

'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'

Carlos Alcaraz is a name familiar to more than just tennis fans. The 21-year-old Spaniard became a household name when he won the US Open in 2022, and has since gone on to win the French Open and is the two-time Wimbledon defending champion.

He's currently ranked No. 2 in the world, was the youngest man ever to be ranked No. 1 when he hit the mark at just 19 years old and he's already eighth all-time in career earnings for the Open era. He's three-quarters of the way to a Career Slam already, and again, this is a 21-year-old.

"Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" follows the tennis phenom through his 2024 season in a new documentary series that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be one of the best in the world at such a young age. Check it out starting this Wednesday.

Watch on Netflix starting April 23

Everything new on Netflix: April 21-27

APRIL 21

"Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey" (Netflix documentary)

Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with help from a devoted human guardian in this documentary.

APRIL 23

"A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

The untold stories and human tragedy behind Latin America's deadliest air disaster are investigated in this three-part documentary series.

"Battle Camp" (GB) (Netflix series)

Netflix reality stars duke it out in hair-raising physical challenges and scheme to avoid elimination to win $250K in this adventurous competition show.

"Bullet Train Explosion" (JP) (Netflix film)

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.

"Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" (ES) (Netflix sports series)

This documentary series grants exclusive access to Carlos Alcaraz: off the tennis court, a regular guy; on the court, the world's youngest No. 1 ever.

"UnBroken"

APRIL 24

"You" season 5 (Netflix series)

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

"A Dog's Way Home"

APRIL 25

"Havoc" (Netflix film)

After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua" season 2 part 2 (JP) (Netflix family)

Challenges and adventures await the young Trainers as they advance their Terastallization skills and uncover more information about Terapagos.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 4/21/25

"No Hard Feelings"

Leaving 4/24/25

"Minions"