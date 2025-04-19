Netflix has notched 10 No. 1 shows in 2025 so far — here's the 3 worth watching

It may be hard to believe, but we're already over 100 days into 2025, and in the streaming world, that means we've seen a ton of new stuff come our way from Netflix and all the streaming services on the market.

With so many services, shows and movies to sift through, narrowing down the list of what you want to watch can be quite a challenge.

That's why we're looking back at the biggest success stories from Netflix and narrowing down that list to just a handful of top recommendations — TG's Rory Mellon has already done exactly that with Netflix's 11 No. 1 movies of 2025.

Netflix tracks its No. 1 shows weekly. According to the streamer's weekly data (available through April 13, 2025), a total of 10 shows have climbed through the ranks and laid claim to the No. 1 spot in the U.S.

From that small list, I've highlighted three shows that you really shouldn't miss out on. You can find them below.

Best Netflix No. 1 shows

'Adolescence'

If there's one Netflix series you've most likely heard of so far in 2025, it's probably "Adolescence."

The series reunites "Boiling Point" star Stephen Graham and creator Philip Barantini to tell the story of a family whose world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son, Jamie (Owen Cooper), is arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

Within five weeks of the show's mid-March release, this harrowing four-part British drama is now sitting in third place on the streamer's all-time Most Popular English TV List.

The series has won tons of praise and was being hyped up as one of the best new shows of 2025. If you're only looking to keep up with Netflix's biggest releases, this is the one to stream if you haven't already.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

'American Primeval'

Created and written by Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant"), "American Primeval" exploded onto the scene as Netflix's first major original of the year.

Taking us back in time to 1857 during the Utah War, this six-part Western stands apart from many of the romanticized tales from the frontier that have hit our screens over the decades. Instead, this is an intense, focused, and ruthless survival story, one that follows a mother and son on a perilous journey across the frontier to reunite with the boy's father.

I won't lie, it's a grim tale, but an arresting one all the same, and if it gets its hooks into you, I'm certain you'll race through the entire season in one night.

Watch "American Primeval" on Netflix now

'Running Point'

While my personal favorite new Netflix comedy series of 2025 ("The Residence") hasn't broken into the top spot, "Running Point" has.

Seeing as I've already recommended two intense shows, I thought it was worth highlighting a lighter watch, and this Kate Hudson-led comedy's still a solid choice.

This 10-part sports comedy follows Isla Gordon (a charismatic turn from Kate Hudson), an ambitious member of the LA Waves basketball franchise. When her brother is forced to resign, she is unexpectedly appointed the firm's new president and sets about proving to her brothers, the board, her team, and the rest of the sports community that she is indeed the right person for the gig.

The true juggernaut of this particular genre may still be Apple TV Plus' "Ted Lasso", but if you're looking for a laugh and you enjoy Mindy Kaling's brand of humor, "Running Point" should fit the bill.

Watch "Running Point" on Netflix now

Every Netflix No. 1 show

If you don't like the sound of my picks, be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for more help finding your next watch.