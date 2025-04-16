Netflix just dropped its new mystery thriller show — and it should be your next binge-watch

You know that feeling when you find a new show and within minutes, you're hooked? That’s exactly what happened when I hit play on The Glass Dome,” Netflix’s Swedish mystery thriller that recently dropped.

I don’t usually dive into many shows since they can be a big time commitment, and more than once I’ve invested hours only to be disappointed. But when it comes to mystery thrillers, I’m always more willing to take the risk.

I watched the “The Glass Dome,” and it's a slow-burning, emotionally charged Nordic noir that creeps under your skin in the best way.

Set in a small Swedish town, “The Glass Dome” is about a criminologist who returns home, only to get pulled into a disturbing case. A childhood friend turns up dead and her daughter goes missing.

It’s not just mystery that kept me hooked (which is solid and keeps the twists coming), but the incredibly haunting undertone in each episode. So, if you're in the mood for a solid mystery thriller this week, here’s why you need to binge “The Glass Dome” on Netflix.

What is ‘The Glass Dome’ about?

The Glass Dome | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Glass Dome” follows Lejla (Léonie Vincent), a criminologist who returns to her remote hometown of Granås after the death of her adoptive mother.

Her visit takes a dark turn when her childhood friend is found dead and the woman’s daughter, Alicia (Minoo Andacheh), goes missing. The case bears eerie similarities to Lejla’s own traumatic past — she was abducted as a child, and her memories of that time are fractured and buried.

As she begins investigating, Lejla is forced to confront haunting memories and unsettling truths about the people she once trusted. The deeper she digs, the more disturbing the parallels become.

Should you stream ‘The Glass Dome’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, I think “The Glass Dome” deserves a spot on your Netflix watchlist. It’s dark, intense, and engaging enough to have you clicking the next episode. Plus, with only six episodes, it makes for a super easy binge-watch.

“The Glass Dome” might have a fairly simple premise but the execution is solid. We’re quickly introduced to Lejla, a U.S.-based criminologist shaped by childhood trauma, who returns to her hometown Granås for her adoptive mother’s funeral. The visit reveals strained ties with her adoptive father and buried memories of her own abduction.

But then things move at a solid pace when Lejla visits her childhood friend Louise (Gina-Lee Fahlén Ronander), only to find her dead. And her daughter, Alicia, is nowhere to be found. The quick transition into this mystery makes it easy to stay engaged with what’s happening. Especially when we’re introduced to multiple suspects.

(Image credit: Netflix)

From there the show becomes more of a psychological thriller too as we learn about Lejla’s haunted past and how she has to face that trauma in order to find Alicia.

'The Glass Dome' delivers both as a layered crime thriller and as a thoughtful, well-acted exploration of how trauma can echo through generations.

“The Glass Dome” delivers both as a layered crime thriller centered around a kidnapping and as a thoughtful, well-acted exploration of how trauma can echo through generations. It holds plenty of suspense in each episode and the developed characters are given surprising emotional depth.

Vincent has the standout performance here. She doesn’t have to be incredibly expressive to keep you watching since there’s this quiet intensity to her that keeps you interested. As Lejla, she’s clearly carrying a lot of emotional baggage, and you can feel the weight of it.

Most of the show follows her, and to be honest, her personal journey is even more gripping than the mystery she’s trying to solve.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That said, the plot can feel a bit predictable. If you’re someone who watches a lot of mystery thrillers, you might be able to guess some of the twists early on, as “The Glass Dome” follows a pretty familiar formula.

Directors Lisa Farzaneh and Henrik Björn stick closely to the thriller blueprint we often see in Netflix originals. And while the flashbacks that dive into Lejla’s past are meant to add depth, they can feel a bit heavy-handed, especially since it’s clear from the start what happened. It would have been more effective if her backstory had been revealed through her reactions and conversations instead.

However, writer Camilla Läckberg still delivers a compelling plot with intriguing characters. “The Glass Dome” has all the right ingredients for a solid mystery thriller, and it’s definitely worth binge-watching this week.

You can stream “The Glass Dome” on Netflix now. If you’re not convinced, see what else is new on Netflix in April 2025.