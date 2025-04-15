Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

When I can't decide what to stream on Netflix, I turn to the streamer's top 10 list for inspiration.

Seeing what's trending on Netflix (or any of the best streaming services) can be a great way to make choosing what to watch from the mountains of movies and shows available just that little bit easier.

Of course, anyone who spends enough time on Netflix will know you can't guarantee the shows that rise to the top aren't always the best the streamer has to offer.

That's precisely why we regularly check the Netflix top 10 shows list and highlight three series worth checking out.

You can find some more details about our picks below, and for even more help planning your viewing, be sure to look at everything new on Netflix this April, too.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Brooker's dark sci-fi anthology series has returned to Netflix with six more twisted stories examining human nature, technology, and social issues. Clearly, fans have already been drawn in, as the series has raced straight to the No. 1 spot.

This mind-bending season has its sights on predatory subscription services, a horrifying expansion on the Mandela effect, and features connections back to past episodes, including "Bandersnatch" and a full-blown sequel to the series' "Star Trek" send-up, "USS Callister".

Watch "Black Mirror" on Netflix now

'North of North'

North of North | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"North of North" looks set to be Netflix's next big comedy series; it has debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"North of North" is Netflix's first series from Canada, a comedy that invites us to the fictional Inuit community of Ice Cove.

There, we meet Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk woman striving to build a new future for herself after a very public yet spontaneous exit from her marriage in the small town.

Watch "North of North" on Netflix now

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Reviews for "Pulse" were mixed, but as Netflix's first big medical drama, it's certainly found viewers, as the series has remained within the Top 10 since its debut on Netflix on April 3.

The series revolves around Danielle "Danny" Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), who is in the thick of things at Maguire Hospital in Miami, Florida.

As a hurricane barrels towards the city's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, the third-year resident unexpectedly bags a promotion after Chief Resident Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended.

Tensions soon run high; the storm worsens, the hospital locks down, serious cases mount up, and rumors of an illicit romance begin to spill out across the ER.

Watch "Pulse" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Black Mirror" "Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing" "The Gardener" "North of North" "Love on the Spectrum" "Pulse" "Pop the Balloon Live" "Adolescence" "The Residence" "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer"