Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Netflix’s top 10 is always changing around when new releases land on the streaming service, but not every title deserves the binge-treatment. While hits “Outer Banks” and “Cobra Kai” keep holding strong, the list often features new contenders that can be hit or miss. If you’re tired of the same old options and looking for something fresh or truly gripping, we’ve got you covered.

With so much to choose from, finding the perfect show can feel like a challenging (and frustrating) task. That’s why we’ve sifted through Netflix’s current top 10 lineup and handpicked three standouts that promise to entertain, surprise and keep you hooked from start to finish.

This is based on the Netflix top 10 shows as of Thursday, November 28.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘A Man on the Inside’

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s new crime comedy “A Man on the Inside” recently claimed the No.1 spot, even though sadly, it’s been knocked down to No.2. Regardless, if you’re looking for something that will make you laugh, this is the show to watch. What’s even better is that it has an incredible 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Charles (Ted Danson), a widower yearning to escape his monotonous life, answers a private investigator's request to solve an unusual theft. Posing as a new resident, he goes undercover in a senior living community, where his investigation takes a surprising turn. Along the way, he forges meaningful connections, discovers fresh friendships and strengthens his bond with his daughter.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s new No.1 show is a true crime documentary that has been shocking viewers. “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” revisits the infamous unsolved murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, whose body was discovered in her family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Directed by Joe Berlinger, this three-part series examines the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media, exploring how these missteps fueled conspiracy theories and turned the tragedy into a national obsession.

The documentary provides new insights by interviewing JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, and her brother, John Andrew Ramsey, who share their perspective on the events and the intense public scrutiny their family endured. It also aims to clarify misunderstandings about the case and advocate for potential solutions that could finally bring justice after nearly three decades​.

Watch it on Netflix

‘A.P. Bio’

A.P. Bio (NBC) Trailer HD - Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt comedy series - YouTube Watch On

“A.P. Bio” was one of those shows that didn’t get a chance to truly shine. It debuted on NBC but was canceled after two seasons due to low ratings. Then, it was revived by Peacock, where it ran for two more seasons before being canceled again. Since arriving on Netflix, “A.P. Bio” has gained a new wave of popularity, crashing the top 10 not long after landing on the streamer.

This quirky sitcom follows Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who ends up teaching Advanced Placement Biology at a high school in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. Far from taking the job seriously, Jack uses his class of bright students to assist in personal schemes, including his vendetta against a rival. Over time, he builds reluctant connections with the students and staff, including the eccentric Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt).

Watch it on Netflix

