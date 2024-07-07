Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The fireworks may be winding down, but Netflix is still lighting up with great movies to watch. Whenever I'm drawing a blank on what to watch next, I head straight to the top 10 most-watched movies list. Granted, they aren't all necessarily winners (looking at you, "Trigger Warning") but it's as good a place to start as any.

We've whittled down the list of movies in the Netflix top-10 to the three best ones to watch as you get back into the swing of things after the holiday weekend. This list includes a beloved reboot of an '80s action series starring Eddie Murphy, an Oscar-nominated tearjerker inspired by a true story, and one of the best children's movies to date.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. ET on July 7. If you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch across the best streaming services, check out our round-up of the best movies that just landed on streaming.

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Murphy returns as the street-smart Detective Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the latest installment of the beloved '80s action-comedy franchise. This time, Foley heads back to Los Angeles to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige), now a criminal defense attorney in Beverly Hills. The plot thickens when her ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) becomes Axel's new partner, and the three must work together to uncover a conspiracy.

Old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) return to help crack the case. With Murphy's signature wit, this movie blends thrilling action with comedy and features new characters alongside some familiar faces. It's a perfect choice for a fun and relaxing movie night — and given its 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like fans both old and new are loving it too.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Little Rascals' (1994)

I must have seen "The Little Rascals" a hundred times growing up, but somehow it's still just as charming and funny now as it was then. This 1994 film adaptation of the classic series follows the adventures of a group of mischievous kids led by the headstrong Spanky (Travis Tedford) and his straight-laced, right-hand man Alfalfa (Bug Hall).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The boys form a "He-Man Woman-Haters Club" to exclude girls, but trouble arises when Alfalfa commits the cardinal sin of getting a girlfriend, Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes). As the gang tries to sabotage their budding romance, they also need to build a new go-kart for the annual race after their clubhouse is accidentally destroyed.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Blind Side' (2009)

The Blind Side (2009) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Maybe I'm biased for putting "The Blind Side" here since part of it takes place near my hometown in Virginia, but the fact that it's in the Netflix top-10 confirms something I already knew: That few things are as rousing and heartwarming as an underdog sports movie.

"The Blind Side" tells the true story of Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), who overcame childhood poverty to play in the NFL. His dreams would have remained dreams, though, if it weren't for the support of his adoptive parents Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. While "The Blind Side" follows the familiar formula of an inspirational drama, it received a Best Picture Oscar nomination and earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her spirited portrayal of Leigh Anne.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Movies Right Now

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (2024) "A Family Affair" (2024) "Warcraft" (2016) "Minions" (2015) "The Blind Side" (2009) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) "Back to the Future" (1985) "Trigger Warning" (2024) "Shrek (2001) "The Little Rascals" (1994)