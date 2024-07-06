5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

It's time to fire up the barbecue, break out the sparklers, and kick back this Fourth of July weekend. When you're not watching the remaining fireworks displays, be sure to grab some popcorn because the best streaming services are serving up a slew of new movies this weekend.

If you're not sure what to watch, look no further. We've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this weekend is a hilarious throwback on Netflix, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which sees Eddie Murphy return for more crime-solving in the 90210. There you'll also find the latest stunning piece of animation from a studio of Ghibli alumni, "The Imaginary."

Over on Max, you can catch the latest larger-than-life kaiju showdown in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Meanwhile, Paramount Plus has the award-winning emotional roller coaster ride that is "Memory," and Prime Video has a new rom-com that's basically "Legally Blonde" if Elle Woods traded practicing law for soaring through space.

So without further ado, if you're looking for something to watch this weekend, these are the top movies new to streaming. Still looking for even more recommendations on what to watch? Then be sure to check out our list of this week's best new TV shows.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (Netflix)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Eddie Murphy is back as the street-smart Detective Axel Foley on the beat in Beverly Hills. The latest installment to the popular '80s action-comedy franchise, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" sees Foley return to Los Angeles to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige), now a criminal defense attorney in Beverly Hills. However, tensions grow higher when her ex-boyfriend becomes Axel's new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and the three must work together to uncover a conspiracy.

Old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) return to help Foley and crew crack the case. Featuring Murphy's signature wit, this movie combines exciting action with comedy, introducing new characters while bringing back some familiar faces fans will recognize. It's a must-watch if you're looking to relax and have a laugh.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (Max)

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I was a big fan of "Godzilla Minus One," but the kaiju's latest venture, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," takes the series back to its roots: larger-than-life set pieces and a blockbuster showcase of impressive special effects that spackle over the cracks of its paper-thin plot.

The sequel to 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” brings the laser-blasting lizard and the gigantic ape together as they set aside their past rivalry to confront a new hidden enemy that threatens their existence. To stop a frost-breathing titan from breaking out of Hollow Earth and wreaking havoc on the surface, these former foes will need all their might and a little teamwork. While the human side of the story is particularly dry this time around, if you're looking for two hours of skyscraper-sized creatures clashing in epic battles, you’ll have a whale of a time with "'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Just don’t expect anything deeper than popcorn thrills.

Watch it now on Max

'The Imaginary' (Netflix)

The Imaginary | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latest animated movie on Netflix is a larger-than-life fantasy directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose. It's the second animated film from Studio Ponoc, which was founded by Studio Ghibli alumni, after 2017's "Mary and the Witch's Flower."

Not to be confused with the Blumhouse horror "Imaginary" or John Krasinski’s imaginary friend flick "IF," "The Imaginary" follows a young girl named Amanda who dreams up an imaginary friend named Rudger to cope with her father's death. The two wile away the days journeying through her wild imagination, but after Rudger learns of his fate — that Imaginaries disappear once their creators forget about them — he sets off in search of a sanctuary for forgotten Imaginaries.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Memory' (Paramount Plus)

MEMORY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Award-winning Mexican writer-director Michel Franco's latest film "Memory" is a bit of a departure from his severe, pessimistic oeuvre. Jessica Chastain stars as Sylvia, a social worker and single mother who keeps a strict schedule centered around her daughter, her job, and her Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Her structured life is blown apart when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard), whom she has a history with, unexpectedly follows her home from their high school reunion. After finding him sleeping outside the next morning, she manages to get in touch with his brother, who reveals Saul has early-onset dementia. Their unexpected encounter reopens old wounds and memories, forcing both Sylvia and Saul to confront pieces of their past they'd rather forget.

Watch it now on Paramount Plus

‘Space Cadet’ (Prime Video)

Space Cadet - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A cross between "Private Benjamin" and "Legally Blonde," Prime Video's latest rom-com "Space Cadet" follows Tiffany "Rex" Simpson (Emma Roberts), a Florida bartender with only a high school diploma who nonetheless dreams of being an astronaut.

She applies to NASa's astronaut training program and manages to get accepted after her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu) embellishes her application behind her back. After scamming her way in, Rex must rely on her quick thinking, moxie, and grit to survive training before her secret is revealed and her dreams of space come crashing down.

Watch it now on Prime Video