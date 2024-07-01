Netflix just got my favorite TV show of all time — and you’ve got 6 seasons to binge-watch right now

“Lost” is my favorite TV show ever. That’s a pretty definitive statement, but it’s a title that this game-changing sci-fi drama deserves. Even 20 years after its premiere its shine hasn't faded, and I’m delighted that its return to Netflix will almost certainly bring it to a new audience — as well as remind veterans of its incredible quality.

As of today (Monday, July 1) every single episode of “Lost” is now available on Netflix U.S. (this marks the return of the iconic show to the streaming service after it was previously removed in January 2018). What’s on Netflix reports that a deal has been struck to keep the show on Netflix until January 1, 2026, which gives you 18 months to enjoy every twist and turn.

I feel immensely fortunate to have watched “Lost” as it aired live, but it’s also the perfect binge-watching show. Just don’t be surprised if you become so hooked that you speed through the complete series in record time. “Lost” is practically unrivaled in its ability to make you say “Just one more episode” because its cliffhanger moments are jaw-dropping.

If you missed the boat on this legendary drama back in the day, or just fancy a return to the mysterious island at its core, its reappearance on Netflix is the perfect opportunity to binge all six seasons. But if you need convincing, here’s everything you need to know about “Lost”...

What is 'Lost' about?

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / ABC)

The original “Watercooler TV”, and a precursor to our current binge-watch culture, “Lost” is a television titan that continues to influence the industry even now.

The sci-fi drama opens with an intense plane crash as Oceanic Flight 815 spins 1,000 miles off course and lands in the blue waters below. The survivors of the crash wash up on a lush tropical island, but this is no deserted paradise. This island is home to numerous threats including a mysterious, shadowy smoke monster, and a group of violent inhabitants known as “The Others”, and even a polar bear (spoiler alert: that last mystery is never fully explained).

Survivors of the crash include Jack Shepard (Matthew Fox), a troubled surgeon, Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), a fugitive on the run, James “Sawyer” Ford (Josh Holloway), a brash con man, and John Locke (Terry O'Quinn); a survivalist with a big secret. And those are just the big four, “Lost” is crammed to bursting with more memorable characters than I can name, including one of the best villains in television history.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another critical element of “Lost” is its clever use of flashbacks. Each episode is interspersed with flashback segments that explore what a particular character was doing before the crash. This technique was groundbreaking at the time, and it allowed viewers to get a stronger insight into each of the main cast. Plus, these backstories often add to the bigger puzzle.

'Lost' is binge-watching perfection

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo / ABC)

If you want a TV show that will have you clicking the “play next episode” button as soon as the credits start to roll then you can’t get much better than “Lost”. The show’s ability to craft mystery, suspense and intrigue is second to none, and there are so many stunning cliffhangers in just the first season alone, that you’ll consume it all in mere weeks.

Speaking of its early days, I have to give a special mention to seasons 1-3. I would strongly argue that “Lost”’s first half is the most consistently excellent run of television ever made (with only HBO’s “Succession” challenging it). And while some viewers felt the back half of the show stumbled — and I’d acknowledge a few too many mysteries go unanswered — even the weaker episodes of “Lost” trump the best of many modern series (apart from season 3 episode 9, "Stranger in a Strange Land", which is infamous for being complete filler, and I'll admit it's a real stinker).

However, what sets “Lost” apart from its peers is its incredibly compelling characters. Yes, cliffhangers and twists are exciting, but they can only hold your interest for so long without an emotional core driving the momentum forward, and “Lost” has that in spades.

You will come to love its massive ensemble cast with the likes of Charlie (Dominic Monaghan), Jin (Daniel Dae Kim), Sun (Yunjin Kim) and Hurley (Jorge Garcia) worming their way into your hearts. And I dare anybody to not get misty-eyed during that scene in season 4’s critically acclaimed fourth episode, The Constant, or get chills during the third season’s gut-punch of a finale.

As noted, I experienced “Lost” as it aired live. Discussing fan theories with my friends and family enriched my enjoyment tenfold. And while that aspect of the show is sadly not possible to replicate in the streaming era, the upside is you can consume all 121 episodes at your own pace. This is a serious boon because having to wait a whole week between episodes and months between seasons was pure torture.

“Lost” has such a persistent reputation that I'm potentially preaching to the converted with this article. But if you happen to have missed this show up till now, I cannot implore you more to get started now that it’s returned to Netflix U.S. this week. I’ve watched, and rewatched, “Lost” several times already, but writing about it now has me itching to go back once again.

You can watch "Lost" seasons 1-6 on Netflix right now