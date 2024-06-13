Netflix teases new superhero show just as 'The Boys' season 4 lands on Prime Video

'The Boys' season 4 has literally just arrived on Prime Video... but it's not the only superhero show coming our way this month, as a new trailer from Netflix just teased "Supacell", a new superpowered series coming to the service very soon.

There's certainly room for the two shows to co-exist, though, as "Supacell" looks set to tell a rather different kind of story to the one playing out in one of the best Prime Video shows.

"Supacell" is the latest project from rapper-turned-filmmaker, Rapman, and follows a group of everyday, unconnected people from London who discover they've gained powerful abilities out of the blue. You can check the series out in the trailer below, which sets the stakes for this down-to-earth drama:

What is 'Supacell' about?

Netflix's synopsis for the series explains that "Supacell" is a personal tale. Across the capital, five citizens have unexpectedly developed superpowers, and they're about to be brought together by one man ("Doctor Who" star Tosin Cole) who's on a mission to save someone special.

It reads: "Supacell" is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

The series is Rapman's latest effort. Previously, he created and directed "Blue Story", a 2019 musical crime drama about two best friends whose bond is tested when they find themselves on the opposite sides of a street gang war.

In an interview with SFX Magazine (via our sister publication, GamesRadar+), creator Rapman explained what drew him to the superhero genre, and gives us an idea of what kinds of story to expect.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I know the superhero genre, 100% that's been done to death, but "Supacell" is different — it's a superpower drama about normal people, real people, not people that are martyrs, not people that are going to save the world, just people that try to save themselves and their families. Just what normal people would do."

Rapman went on to explain that he was influenced by similar shows that tell grounded stories about superpowered people, like "Heroes" or the British comedy-drama series, "Misfits".

Intrigued? You'll be able to start streaming "Supacell" on Netflix from Thursday, June 27. Meanwhile, new episodes of "The Boys" season 4 will continue to arrive on Prime Video weekly through to the finale on Thursday, July 18.