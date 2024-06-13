5 best Netflix original movies of 2024 so far

The little “N” logo that marks a Netflix original in the streaming service’s vast content library is anything but a guarantee of quality. While I appreciate Netflix isn’t afraid to take risks with some of its original movies, there’s no escaping that many Netflix movies are pretty terrible.

In 2024 alone subscribers have already been served up several stinkers in the form of “Unfrosted” (43% on Rotten Tomatoes), “Atlas” (18%) and “Mother of the Bride” (14%), and those are just the worst offenders over the past six months, there are plenty more Netflix originals that have released in 2024 that are not worth your time.

However, among the generic rom-coms and schlocky action movies, there are a few gems to be found. Frustratingly these excellent films often fly under the radar and don’t receive the attention they deserve. That’s why I’ve picked out the five best Netflix original movies of 2024 (so far), to ensure you don’t miss out on the cream of the crop. These direct-to-streaming flicks are must-watches for any Netflix viewer.

“Hit Man”

Netflix’s best original effort of 2024, is also one of its strongest ever, and while some of the streamer’s quality releases don’t quite click with subscribers, “Hit Man” is making real waves. It’s currently the No. 1 Netflix movie in both the U.S. and U.K. and holds an extremely strong 97% on Rotten Tomatoes . That’s an endorsement I very much agree with and I currently rank the twisted comedy in my top five favorite movies of 2024, a real testament to just how much I enjoyed it.

Directed by Richard Linklater, “Hit Man” is a wickedly funny romantic comedy that sees Glenn Powell play Gary, an unassuming teacher who works part-time as a fake contract killer for the police. Adopting a range of fake identities, Gary reels in those looking to hire an assassin before the cops swoop in and arrest them. However, things get complicated when a desperate housewife (Adria Arjona) requests his bogus services and passionate sparks fly between the pair.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Watch on Netflix now

“The Beautiful Game”

Euro 2024 kicks off this Friday (June 14), so if you’re in the mood for a soccer movie ahead of the international tournament, “The Beautiful Game” is a funny and heartful drama that will warm your soul. But don’t worry if you don’t under the offside rule (or are so sporting-illiterate that you’ve never even heard of the offside rule), you don’t need to be a soccer obsessive to enjoy this easy-watching Netflix movie.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inspired by the Homeless World Cup, an annual soccer tournament in support of various homeless charities, “The BeatIful Game” sees former football coach Mal (Bill Nighy) attempt to assemble a team to represent England at the sporting competition set to be held in Rome, Italy. His team is a ragtag group of misfits without much skill, but if Mal can convince the hot-headed Vinny (Michael Ward) to play ball, they just might have a shot at glory.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Watch on Netflix now

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

If there’s one area that Netflix has managed to consistently shine, it’s original documentaries and “The Greatest Night in Pop” is another winner. This feel-good doc from director Bao Nguyen chronicles the recording of the earworm pop song “We Are the World” in 1985. The iconic tune was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, certified quadruple platinum and won four Grammy Awards (alongside an American Music Award and People’s Choice Award).

Packing new interviews with some of the biggest names in music including Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Huey Lewis, Dionne Warwick, and Cyndi Lauper, “The Greatest Night in Pop” is a celebration of not just a brilliant song, but also the remarkable power of music. Critics raved about this Netflix documentary upon its release in January, and it’s the perfect dose of musical energy when you need to lift a blue mood. Though be warned after watching, you’ll be adding “We Are the World” to all your Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Watch on Netflix now

“Society of the Snow”

“Society of the Snow’ is a Netflix movie that feels so startlingly real that it’ll have you shivering in June. The survival drama recounts the true story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the frozen Andes mountain range in 1972, and tells the harrowing tale of the surviving passengers. Stranded in one of the harshest environments on the planet, and with no recuse imminent, they face insurmountable and unthinkable challenges.

As food runs out and the bitter cold begins to bite, the survivors must resort to the most extreme of measures, and some even start to question if this is what it takes to survive, would death be preferable. “Society of the Snow” is certainly not an easy watch, but with strong performances across the board, and impeccable direction from J. A. Bayona, it’ll have you gripped from start to finish, and it’s no surprise it was nominated for two Oscars.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Watch on Netflix now

“Orin and the Dark”

Charlie Kaufman has written some deliciously strange movies including cult favorites “Being John Malkovich”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Synecdoche, New York”. Coming off the heels of his bizarre Netflix psychological mind-twister “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” in 2020, “Orin and the Dark” is an unexpected follow-up. This animated fantasy adventure drops much of Kaufman’s trademark surrealism for a more approachable family-appropriate tone.

Kaufman displays his versatility as he weaves together a tall tale that focuses on the titular Orin, an elementary school kid who is afraid of pretty much everything but especially the dark, and the living embodiment of darkness, a shadowy figure that one day appears in Orin’s bedroom. But Dark isn’t here to scare the boy, instead the friendly apparition whisks him away on a magical journey across a dream-like reality to prove that darkness isn’t something to fear and that the absence of light hides many unseen benefits.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Watch on Netflix now