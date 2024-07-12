Netflix teases enthralling new mystery series starring Nicole Kidman — watch the trailer now

Can't wait for "Knives Out 3" (aka: "Wake Up Dead Man")? Well, Netflix has just teased a new series that should scratch the same itch. Enter: "The Perfect Couple".

Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, "The Perfect Couple" looks to be a gripping murder mystery where every member of the star-studded ensemble — one which includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, and Ishaan Khatter — could well be a suspect.

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kidman's uber-rich Nantucket matriarch has planned a lavish wedding for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, and the decadence is on full display as the guests arrive. However, the teaser pivots when police arrive on the scene after 'an accidental drowning' (as Schreiber's patriarch styles it) occurs on site.

And even though it looks like the Winburys want to keep up appearances, there are plenty of hints here that secrets are just waiting to be spilled. The trailer descends into cryptic shots of doors closing, discussion of NDAs, interrogations, sly comments, and even a pistol being leveled. And it's all carried off with a very playful, silly overtone that makes me think watching the investigation unfold is about to be very entertaining indeed.

Directed by "Bird Box" helmer, Susanne Bier, this six-parter looks to be a very bingeable, decadent watch. And the teaser ends with more good news: "The Perfect Couple" is streaming pretty soon!

This thrilling caper will hit Netflix on Thursday, September 5, meaning we're only a couple of months out.

What is 'The Perfect Couple' about?

The main (Image credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

"The Perfect Couple" revolves around what will certainly be a wedding that Nantucket will never forget.

Netflix's synopsis for the series reads: "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

If you're desperate for another murder mystery to sink your teeth into before "The Perfect Couple" hits our screens, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will be solving another case in "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 which is coming to Hulu on August 27.