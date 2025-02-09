Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I can't figure out what to watch, you can find me in Netflix’s top 10 movies list. But with so much coming and going from the streaming service every month, figuring out which ones are actually worth the hype can be a task within itself. Especially when some movies that make the top 10 are far from must-watches (looking at you, "Back in Action).

That's why we've narrowed down Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies to the three best hits you shouldn't miss. This list includes a spellbinding thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in his most punchable role to date, a children's movie that you won't mind watching over again, and a chaotic comedy about everything that went sideways leading up to the first “Saturday Night Live" episode.

So let's dive into the top three movies in Netflix’s top 10 that deserve a spot on your watchlist. For more even in more recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of everything new on Netflix in February.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list as of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 9.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘The Menu’

THE MENU | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

I finally convinced my cinephile husband to watch "The Menu" over the weekend after much needling, and he loved it just as much as I knew he would so I had to include it here as an extra victory lap. (He would also like to add, simply for the record: "Alyse is so beautiful and right.")

An unforgettable gourmet nightmare, "The Menu" is a darkly satirical thriller that deliberately slow-cooks its tension throughout, leaving a trail of crumbs that'll intrigue and suck you in before you know it. It follows a group of affluent guests who venture to a secluded island for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience at a restaurant helmed by the enigmatic and acclaimed Chef Julian (Ralph Fiennes). Among the guests are Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), an insufferable foodie with a punchable face, and his skeptic date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy). Without spoiling too much, it's enough to say that as the elaborate meal unfolds, it becomes clear that this dining experience is far more sinister than they anticipated.

Stream it on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Trolls Bands Together'

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As far as children's movies go, you could do far worse than "Trolls Band Together." Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of the Trolls are back for their biggest adventure yet to rescue Branch's brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) and, in the process, uncover the music-hating grouch's past life as a member of the all-brothers boyband BroZone. Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi voice the other members, which is a mash-up I didn't know I needed.

Like the other Trolls movie, it showcases a star-studded cast, including some bonafide pop stars, who belt out karaoke along to a kaleidoscope of colorful visuals, characters based on classic toy designs, and playground humor. "Trolls Band Together" also doubles as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Saturday Night’

SATURDAY NIGHT – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Saturday Night Live" is 50 years old, and it's celebrating with a chaotic comedy about the dizzying lead-up to the first episode's premiere on NBC in 1975. And while "Saturday Night" may not have been the box office hit Sony Pictures was hoping for, it seems to be finally finding its audience on streaming.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Reitman, it follows producer Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and cast members including Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt) and Chevy Chase (Cory Michale Smith) in the 90 minutes of backstage turmoil leading up to that historic first broadcast. Skeptical about whether they can pull it off is NBC executive David Tebet (Willem Dafoe), but Michaels is confident his game-changing live show is going to come together, one way or another. "Saturday Night" is nostalgia done right, capturing the challenges, creative tensions, and frenetic energy behind the impossible success that's become such a mainstay in our homes today.

Stream it on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Back in Action" (2025)

2. "The Menu" (2022)

3. "Scream VI" (2023)

4. "Here" (2024)

5. "Saturday Night" (2024)

6. "The Boss Baby" (2017)

7. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

8. "Renegades" (2017)

9. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

10. "Trolls Band Together" (2023)