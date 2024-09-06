Netflix just canceled another TV show after just one season — but for once we're not disappointed

While the eighth season of "Selling Sunset" has just landed on Netflix, we've just learned that the streamer is taking its latest property series off the market after just one season.

While Netflix often draws ire for canceling shows too soon — I will never get over how they left "Archive 81" hanging — I can't say that I'm sad to see the back of "Buying London".

News of the show's cancelation comes from Deadline. The outlet reports that the series did make a brief appearance within the Netflix Top 10 shows in the UK upon its debut in May 2024, but that it failed to make a major impact.

Frankly, it's not all that surprising that the show's been canned; "Buying London" wasn't exactly warmly received by critics or viewers. At present, it holds an unenviable 14% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even lower 0% rating from viewers.

In particular, The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson even went so far as to brand it 'the most hateable TV show ever made' in her scathing 0/5 review, blasting it for being tone-deaf and glorifying London's luxury property market amidst the UK's ongoing struggle with unaffordable housing. In other words, it wasn't going to be joining our list of the best Netflix shows anytime soon.

What was "Buying London" about?

"Buying London" was, essentially, the latest in Netflix's line of unscripted property/reality TV shows, following on from "Selling Sunset" and its spinoffs. And if you've seen "Selling Sunset", "Selling the OC", "Selling Tampa", or, frankly, any other show of the same ilk, you'll know exactly what to expect.

"Buying London" centers on Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his team of real estate agents at Daniel Daggers Real Estate (DDRE) Global as they flog high-end homes in London's most exclusive areas (Kensington and Chelsea, Belgravia Mayfair) and other nearby counties for millions of pounds. When you're not peeking inside mansions for the uber-rich, you'll be watching soulless interpersonal drama between the realtors.

Could 'Buying London' make a comeback?

Look, just because I wasn't a fan doesn't mean you can't be disappointed if you were waiting to see more "Buying London". But if you were a fan, there's a small hint that we haven't seen the last of Daniel Daggers and co. on our screens just yet.

Deadline's report concludes with a statement from a DDRE Global spokesperson who said the series had 'generated record interest' in the business and 'put DDRE Global on an international stage'.

Crucially, you'll want to pay attention to the last part of what they had to say: "Our work has only just begun and there's so much more of our story yet to be told. Stay tuned..." Does that mean other networks are interested in a second season?

Here's the statement in full (courtesy of Deadline): "Buying London did exactly what we wanted it to do – it enabled us to put DDRE Global on an international stage, and as a result, generated record interest in our business. We are at the forefront of contemporising an archaic industry by embracing new technologies and ways to communicate to like-minded people [and] communities, which we have been doing since 2020 and what caught the eye of Netflix in the first place. Our work has only just begun and there’s so much more of our story yet to be told. Stay tuned…”