Netflix just announced a new show based on the world’s best-selling video game

Yes, video game adaptations are still on the rise, and will probably become even more popular on streaming platforms over the next few years. We’ve seen critically-acclaimed shows like “The Last of Us” and “Fallout” earn an incredible amount of praise for their ability to expand very large and intricate worlds. Now, there is an even bigger world coming to Netflix, and it’s based on the best-selling game ever.

“Minecraft” first came out in 2009 as a beta version for those on PC before properly releasing as a full game two years later. At its core, “Minecraft” is a sandbox game that allows players to craft their own community, explore the world made up of blocks, and survive against enemies. You can play with friends online and be as creative as you like. From gigantic castles to towering tree houses surrounded by an enchanted forest, there are so many creative ideas to explore in this adventure game.

With the video game being so popular, it’s no surprise that Netflix joined in on the hype and announced a show adaptation. The streamer posted a fun little video on X saying: “Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works.”

NETFLIX & CRAFT! ⛏️ From Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works. pic.twitter.com/yo41rEmAPnMay 30, 2024

If you weren't aware, “Minecraft” has sold over 300 million copies since October 2023, as revealed by the game studio Mojang. It’s a mind-blowing figure that represents just how many people love this game worldwide. The number will only keep increasing, especially after Netflix’s recent announcement and the release of the upcoming live-action “Minecraft” movie distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In fact, the same happened to recent video game adaptations. “The Last of Us” sales jumped 238% after the TV show was released, and the “Fallout” sales rose over 7,500% once the series became a hit on Prime Video.

It’s safe to say that Netflix’s “Minecraft” has potential to be one of the biggest adaptations of all time. WildBrain Studios is set to animate the show, and their previous work includes “Sonic Prime”, “Ninjago: Dragons Rising”, “Johnny Test”, “The Snoopy Show”, and “Carmen Sandiego”.

‘Minecraft’ is a game that has no end

(Image credit: Xbox)

Not much is known about what “Minecraft” will be about, but Netflix has revealed the show will feature an original story with new characters. This means fans of the game won’t be seeing Steve or Alex, however, it will most likely keep well-known enemies like zombies and creepers. More information will follow soon, including a teaser trailer and a potential release date.

What we have seen so far though is a small video Netflix released as part of their announcement. It showed a green creeper scurry into the center of a black screen before exploding into a cloud. The camera then moves into an underground cavern with lava, a big setting within the video game.

Considering “Minecraft” is celebrating its 15th birthday this year, this is actually the perfect time to reveal the series adaptation on Netflix. It’s only a matter of time until we get more news on the upcoming animation.

In terms of the live-action movie, the official synopsis reads “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.” The cast includes big names like Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers. This movie is set to release on April 4, 2025.

You can download and play "Minecraft" on Windows, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Fire OS/TV, Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, and Samsung Gear VR.