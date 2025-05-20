5 shows like 'Forever' to stream right now

When it comes to coming-of-age novels, perhaps no author has had as much of an impact as Judy Blume, who tried to be as honest as possible in capturing the trials and tribulations of life as a teenager.

In 1975, Blume published "Forever," a frequently banned novel revolving around the burgeoning relationship of a pair of high school seniors. They fall in love quickly, as teenagers have a tendency to do, but at 18 years old, what does forever really mean?

Last week, Netflix debuted a series adaptation of "Forever," starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. as two high school athletes who start dating and experiencing all the exhilarating highs and lows of a first love. The new show retains the heart of Blume’s novel while updating the setting and characters for a modern audience, making it as relatable to today’s teens as it was to readers nearly 50 years ago.

But it isn’t the only show that dares to explore the emotional intensity, sexual awakening and bittersweet realities of young love. Here are five shows like "Forever" that capture the spirit of what it means to grow up — and fall in love — for the first time.

'Heartbreak High'

Many of Judy Blume’s young adult novels, including "Forever," have drawn a lot of controversy over the years because of their frank approach to the depiction of budding teenage sexuality. "Heartbreak High," an Australian series on Netflix, features a similar tone, though it was overshadowed by "Sex Education.

"Heartbreak High" revolves around a high school reeling from a recently graffitied chart of everyone’s secret sexual encounters. All of the students involved end up enrolled in a special sexual education course, encouraging them to exercise caution when it comes to their romantic endeavors and behave responsibly.

'All American'

The characters in "Forever" have more than a few similarities with those in "All American." Both of "Forever’s" protagonists, Keisha and Justin, are high school basketball players in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, "All American's" Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a promising football player whose life is changed when he is offered the opportunity to transfer from his struggling high school in South Central Los Angeles to Beverly Hills High.

There, he can hone his skills with the best trainers and coaches money can buy, and potentially have a shot at the NFL. But the transition between these two worlds is not as easy as it might seem. The CW show became popular when it started streaming on Netflix; season 7 just dropped on the service.

'On My Block'

"On My Block" is less romance-centric than "Forever." The characters have their crushes and date each other, but it more closely focuses on the dynamics of the friend group. Still, the two shows share several similarities, with their depiction of life as a teenager in modern-day Los Angeles and their unwillingness to shy away from sensitive topics.

"On My Block" follows four teenagers in the neighborhood of Freeridge as they prepare to enter high school, blissfully unaware of how much their lives and relationships with one another will change. Sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, it feels like one of the more authentic teen dramas on television.

'Friday Night Lights'

"Forever" is all about the melodrama of high school love and sports, and you could pretty much say the same thing about "Friday Night Lights." It takes place in a small Texas town where high school football is king, and the players on the team might as well be actual royalty.

But despite their high status, their time in school isn’t necessarily a cakewalk. They all have their own struggles that they work through, aided with tough love by Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler). The central — yet frequently complicated — romance of the show is between Taylor’s daughter Julie (Aimee Teegarden) and the quiet, artistic quarterback Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford), reflecting the relationship we see in "Forever."

'Swagger'

The biggest commonality between "Forever" and "Swagger" is their focus on young athletes. "Swagger" tells the story of teen basketball players and the complex ecosystem that develops around them, with family members and coaches who have the power to be supportive or destructive.

The show is based on the experiences that NBA player Kevin Durant had as a teen athlete making his way through the pressure cooker of extremely competitive high school basketball. Although it only ran for two seasons, it received critical praise, especially for its performances; the cast features O’Shea Jackson Jr. (the son of Ice Cube), Isaiah Hill, and Quvenzhané Wallis.

