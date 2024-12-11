Netflix just added a stirring new Angelina Jolie biopic — and it could be the next No. 1 movie

Netflix U.S. has just added a stirring new biopic starring Oscar-winning performer, Angelina Jolie.

"Maria" is the latest effort from Pablo Larraín, and continues his recent run of biographical historical dramas looking at iconic women from the 20th century after 2021's "Spencer" and the Natalie Portman-fronted 2016 biopic, "Jackie".

"It Ends With Us" might be the new No. 1 movie on Netflix right now, but, now that it's available to stream (as of December 11), I suspect that this sweeping new drama could end up supplanting Justin Baldoni's controversial drama... even if "Maria" hasn't been quite as well-received as some of his other films.

Intrigued? Here's a little more information about "Maria", and a sample of what critics have had to say about the new Netflix release to help you decide whether to add it to your watchlist.

What is 'Maria' about?

"Maria" recounts the final days of American-Greek soprano, Maria Callas (Angelina Jolie). The movie follows Callas on a retreat to Paris after she retreats to Paris in the 1970s following a glamorous, tumultuous life in the public eye.

It sees Callas reckon with her identity, life, and her ongoing struggle with vocal decline in the days leading up to her death in 1977. "Maria" also includes flashbacks to the high points of her career.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, the "Maria" cast also includes Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog"), Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Jeremy Wheeler, and Valeria Golino.

Should you stream 'Maria' on Netflix?

I noted that critics haven't quite warmed to "Maria" as Larraín's other biographical features, but the consensus still isn't that it's a bad watch.

At the time of writing, "Maria" holds a 75% critics' rating (meaning that it is still certified fresh) on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes., with the site's critical consensus reading: "Angelina Jolie unveils new highs within her emotional register in Pablo Larraín's "Maria", keeping this tragic biopic compelling even when its theatrics go off-key."

Little White Lies' Hannah Strong said that Angela Jolie had "never been better" as Callas and praised it as "a physically beautiful film", writing: ""Maria" soars, capturing Callas’ flighty nature and vulnerability with sensitivity and grace."

Reviewing for RogerEbert.com, Tomris Laffly gave "Maria" a 3.5/4-star rating, praising it as "the best of the three" films in Larraín's "historic women" trilogy and adding: "Will you get to know Callas by the end of “Maria”? Or will she remain as a complete mystery? Rest assured that’s hardly the point of Larraín’s cinematic ode. The reward is the beautiful and heart-swelling two hours you’ll have the privilege of spending with La Callas, alongside a director who wants nothing more than to share his immense love for her."

On the contrary, even though Peter Travers argued that "no list of the year's best performances would be complete without highlighting Angelina Jolie's insightful, indelible screen rendering of prima donna Maria Callas", he argued this "gorgeously mounted film" was "so strangely lifeless" and that it was "the least of Larrain's trio".

Likewise, Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson argued that this was "the thinnest of the three" movies, and said "Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight don’t convince us of the iconography" of Callas' life.

Personally, I'd settle in the "yes, you should stream it" camp. I'm most assuredly an opera novice, but I was certainly drawn in by "Maria"; Jolie feels magnetic as Callas, so much so that I was enveloped in the final moments of her life all the same.

Personally, I'd settle in the "yes, you should stream it" camp. I'm most assuredly an opera novice, but I was certainly drawn in by "Maria"; Jolie feels magnetic as Callas, so much so that I was enveloped in the final moments of her life all the same.