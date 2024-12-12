Netflix’s new dark comedy show with Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano just dropped — and opinions are pretty mixed

Netflix’s latest dark comedy, “No Good Deed,” has just dropped, and opinions are already swirling around online. If you’re into shows that have a twisted sense of humor with a touch of mystery, this might be your next binge, though be prepared for mixed reviews.

Bringing together two of the biggest sitcom stars of the ‘90s, “No Good Deed” features Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as a seemingly ordinary couple with secrets that are anything but. From “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman, this darkly comedic tale turns a dream house into a nightmare as buyers and agents descend on their home, threatening to uncover what lies beneath the surface. It’s a fresh premise that feels both bold and intriguing.

The trailer sets the tone for a show that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre. So, if you’re looking for a potential watch this weekend, here’s everything to know about “No Good Deed” and what critics are saying about it now that it’s on the streaming service.

What is ‘No Good Deed’ about?

“No Good Deed” is a dark comedy show spanning eight half-hour episodes, centering on three vastly different families competing to buy a 1920s Spanish-style villa they believe will fix all their problems. However, as the current owners have already learned, a dream home can quickly turn into a nightmare.

Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano), the couple selling the villa, are desperately trying to keep the dark and dangerous secrets of their long-time home buried. But as tensions rise, they realize the only way to move forward is to confront the past they’ve been avoiding.

‘No Good Deed’ reviews — opinions are pretty mixed

At the time of writing, “No Good Deed” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but a quick search online will tell you that opinions are mixed. Most of the criticism comes down to the surprising lack of real humor and plot twists that end up being too much. But, there are some positive takes.

Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter said: “No Good Deed is probably easiest to enjoy between episodes three and six. The bold-faced twists are entertainingly ludicrous, the dialogue crackles and there’s enough unspoken anxiety and resignation in Kudrow and Romano’s performance to keep everything grounded.”

Meanwhile, Collider’s Isabella Soares stated that “with rewarding performances (particularly from Kudrow and Cardellini) and a murder mystery that deeply examines character flaws, No Good Deed evokes the nostalgic feelings of a Garry Marshall film but with a darker comedic vein.”

Rebecca Nicholson from The Guardian also found the show enjoyable: “It’s occasionally clumsy and overly light, but the tale of rich families competing to outbid each other for a house is pacy, packed with plot and stuffed with excellent performances.”

However, “No Good Deed” has more negative reviews than positive (and it’s a shame because the premise sounds promising). Wenlei Ma from The Nightly said: “To call it unnecessarily twisty is an understatement. No Good Deed is not a TV show so much as a collection of dumb story and character choices that make the most fanciful of daytime soaps seem grounded and realistic.”

Financial Times’ Dan Einav wasn’t impressed either: “As an estate agent notes in one of the opening scenes, a property’s appeal is often in the details. The same is true of TV. What we have here is a show built on solid foundations, but lacking the character to make us want to bed in.”

Most of all, viewers didn’t really find the show funny, even though it’s labeled as a comedy. Nick Schager from The Daily Beast stated it’s “shockingly unfunny” and that “all the rocking musical cues in the world can’t save No Good Deed from its own humorless wackiness.”

Should you stream ‘No Good Deed’ on Netflix?

It’s hard to recommend something when the reviews are incredibly mixed. Most of the praise comes down to the central performances from Kudrow and Romano and their ability to keep the narrative grounded. But then the criticism revolves around dumb character choices, a lack of humor, and no real oomph that makes you want to binge it or even get to the final episode.

However, if you like dark comedies that delve into the thriller, mystery, and drama genres, then “No Good Deed” could be worth a watch this weekend. Just keep in mind that its reception has been mixed so far, and I can guarantee it will earn a rotten score on the review aggregation site.

“No Good Deed” is now streaming on Netflix.