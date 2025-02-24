Netflix is about to lose this gripping action-thriller movie — and viewers rate it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

The movie industry is constantly overflowing with forgettable flicks, especially in the thriller genre. That means finding a movie that’s both entertaining and actually worth adding to your watchlist takes a little more effort. One action-thriller that deserves your time though is “21 Bridges,” and if you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time as it’s leaving Netflix U.S. on February 28, 2025.

“21 Bridges” doesn’t really bring anything new to the table, and its plot is fairly predictable, but it still delivers solid entertainment for fans of intense storytelling. More importantly, it marks one of Chadwick Boseman’s final movies before he passed away, and his performance is the true highlight here.

So, if you’re in the mood for an action-packed thriller with a bleak tone and plenty of tension, “21 Bridges” is a worthy pick. Here’s why you should stream it while it’s still available on the streaming service.

What is ‘21 Bridges’ about?

“21 Bridges” follows Davis (Boseman), a skilled and determined cop known for his willingness to take down criminals, as he is assigned to a high-stakes case involving two suspects who killed several police officers during a drug heist gone wrong.

To capture the fugitives before they can escape Manhattan, Davis orders all 21 bridges leading in and out of the island to be shut down, effectively sealing the city off. As the investigation stretches out, he begins to uncover a larger conspiracy that puts his own life in danger. Now Davis must race against time to bring justice while questioning the integrity of the system he serves.

Here’s why you need to stream ‘21 Bridges’

(Image credit: STXFilms)

Some thrillers try so hard to stand out that they lose sight of what makes the genre work. Others stick to familiar territory but execute it well enough to leave an impact. “21 Bridges” falls into the latter category. It doesn’t break new ground, but it delivers a gripping, intense ride that’s absolutely worth experiencing at least once.

What makes “21 Bridges” work so well is its ability to carry a somber tone that only grows over the course of the movie. At first glance, it might seem like just another forgettable action flick, but there's a lingering sense of heaviness that makes it stand out. And that comes from shots of the dimly lit streets and even the quiet, unsettling moments between bursts of action. Director Brian Kirk does a pretty good job at making this feel gritty and dark.

But the real reason to watch “21 Bridges” is Chadwick Boseman. His performance as Detective Andre Davis is the heart of the movie, bringing emotion and quiet intensity to a role that could have easily felt generic in someone else’s hands.

There's a moment early on when he interrogates a room full of hardened cops after a late-night shootout. It’s a simple scene in itself, but Boseman commands authority through his very calm demeanor. In just a few lines, he establishes his character’s presence and draws you in so that you’re invested in his journey going forward. Scenes like this alone really ground the movie.

That said, the other characters don't have much of an impact. J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller do their best with what they’re given, but their roles as side characters feel more like plot devices than fully fleshed-out characters. The real driving force here is Boseman, alongside some well-executed action sequences in the claustrophobic streets of Manhattan.

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB / STX Entertainment)

I’m not the only one who enjoyed this movie since viewers have rated it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer called it “one of the best crime/action movies” they’d ever seen, while another praised it as “an awesome crime thriller with great acting, directing, and music. The pacing of the movie is great, it never slows down, and the action is great.”

Based on user reviews, it’s clear that most people appreciated the movie’s action and performances, which I very much agree with. One viewer summed it up perfectly: “Chadwick Boseman is great in the lead role and he makes this an enjoyable crime movie with fantastic action.”

Critics, however, were far less enthusiastic, giving “21 Bridges” an average score of 55%. The critics’ consensus reads: “21 Bridges covers its beat competently enough, but given its impressive cast, this cop thriller should be more arresting than it is.”

That being said, some critics still found aspects to enjoy. Nell Minow from Movie Mom noted: “There is nothing new about the story, but it is capably told and the cast, especially Boseman and Stephan James, make it more than watchable.”

To sum it up, “21 Bridges” doesn’t try to be more than what it is. It’s a lean, well-paced thriller that keeps you engaged even though the story is rather simple and predictable. It may not be the most original movie ever, but it’s a thrilling experience nonetheless. However, I understand the lower critics score may put some people off. So if you’re not feeling it, see what’s new on Netflix this week for more streaming recommendations.

Otherwise, stream "21 Bridges" on Netflix until February 28.