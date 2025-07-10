Netflix’s new psychological thriller movie is a twisted puzzle box with a mostly satisfying solution

Your enjoyment of Netflix’s new psychological thriller “Brick” will be directly tied to how appealing you find its core setup.

The original streaming movie sees a troubled couple trapped in their apartment building when a mysterious (and vaguely sinister-looking) brick wall appears overnight, locking them in with seemingly no means of escape. Does that premise sound compelling to you? Then you’ll probably enjoy the German movie enough to want to see this puzzle box thriller through to the very end.

See, the thing about “Brick” is that it’s constructed on a pretty shaky foundation, with hammy dialogue, soap opera-level performances and such a lack of subtly that it suggests the filmmakers think the average Netflix subscriber has the media literacy of a middle schooler (though based on what often surfaces at the top of the Netflix top 10 most-watched list, they might have a point there).

However, despite its many fundamental flaws, I found the need for answers, to understand why this strange wall appeared, and how the protagonists might break through this impenetrable barrier, a compelling enough reason to tolerate, if not forgive, its numerous sins. That things are wrapped up in a largely satisfying way helps make the issues feel like bumps rather than blocks.

Curious to know more? Let’s dive into everything you need to know about “Brick” and why I think this new Netflix thriller makes an acceptable case for itself. Even if the case certainly isn’t as sturdy as a professionally laid brick wall.

What is ‘Brick’ about?

Tim (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Olivia (Ruby O. Fee) are a couple on the verge of breaking up following a trauma that has created a barrier between them.

But any plans to go their separate ways are quickly halted when, overnight, an unexplained and impenetrable brick wall forms around their Hamburg apartment. Managing to make contact with their neighbors, they discover it’s not just their unit encased either; the whole building has been trapped.

With no choice but to tunnel down into lower apartments, they soon assemble a ragtag crew of survivors and try to solve the mystery of the wall, but most importantly, find a way to break free before they lose their battle for survival.

However, while the wall has locked them away from outside forces, not everybody within the building can be trusted. As the situation escalates, the survivors start to realize that the most dangerous enemies might just be locked in the apartment complex alongside them.

‘Brick’ offers up an escape room from hell

Cards on the table, “Brick” might be one of the least subtle movies I’ve ever watched. Now, I don’t exactly need every movie to be offering ocean-deep levels of subtext, but “Brick” sure doesn’t trust its audience to figure out pretty much anything for themselves.

Lead character Tim is trapped in his grief over a past trauma, before being literally trapped in his apartment by the strange brick wall. It’s not exactly symbolism that requires a master's degree in film studies to figure out.

Don’t worry if you missed the painfully obvious clues either, “Brick” literally spells things out for you in a heated dialogue exchange around two-thirds of the way through. And this over-explaining approach is a constant annoyance. Sometimes it's better to let viewers work this stuff out for themselves.

Speaking of dialogue exchanges, you'd best prepare yourself now for some eye-rolling ones. When trying to figure out who (or what) could be responsible for the wall that has enclosed them, one character suggests it could be aliens because they “saw some UFO videos on TikTok,” and let me tell you my groan at this hammy line was so loud no impenetrable barrier could have muted it.

At this stage, you might be thinking I completely loathed “Brick,” and while it’s no candidate for the best Netflix movie of the year, or even of the summer season, there’s something about it that kept my attention until the final, surprisingly effective, moment (the closing shot is novel, even if it sports truly awful green-screen CGI). That is largely because the desire for answers burns just as brightly in you as a viewer as it does in the characters on screen.

The puzzle box nature of the central setup is engaging. It's referred to as an "escape room" by multiple characters, and the inherent mystery of the situation is one that I enjoyed unravelling, or at least trying to unravel before the movie completely spelled out the answers to me.

It also helps that Tim and Olivia very quickly make contact with fellow trapped residents in the apartment blocks, which adds some much-needed spice to their otherwise dull dynamic.

I particularly enjoyed the inclusion of a protective grandfather (Axel Werner) and his young granddaughter (Sira-Anna Faal). These two side characters add some heart, and I found myself hoping both would survive the ordeal minutes after meeting them.

Plus, for viewers who want a thriller where the stakes are constantly raised, “Brick” will certainly suffice. The concept of being trapped in an apartment block by a strange wall probably would have been enough to sustain a whole movie, but “Brick” goes further, adding more immediate antagonists to the mixture and even incorporating murder to keep you on your toes.

So while “Brick” has a large share of issues, and I haven’t even touched on the saggy middle portion (shaving 10 or so minutes off the second act would have done wonders for the pacing), there’s enough general intrigue to keep you invested until the end. But seriously, whoever wrote that TikTok line should have their screenwriters guild card revoked for at least a few months.

Should you stream ‘Brick’ on Netflix now?

If “Brick” were a full theatrical movie, I certainly wouldn’t advise rushing out to your local multiplex and coughing up the increasingly pricey sums for a cinema ticket and snacks, but in the streaming game, where the barrier to entry is much lower, I can just about recommend you give it a shot. But don't mistake that for a ringing endorsement, as noted, there are big issues here.

After being intrigued by the movie’s initial trailer, my increased expectations weren’t close to being met, but after accepting that the all-too-apparent flaws weren't going away around midway through, I was able to strap myself in for the ride and get absorbed in the largely compelling central mystery.

After streaming it, I was undoubtedly left with a sense of unfulfilled potential because with stronger direction, better writing, and a willingness to trust its viewers more, “Brick” could have been something pretty special. Instead, it’s ultimately a very pedestrian psychological thriller with just enough to keep you hooked, but certainly not enough merit to be in any way memorable.

