5 Netflix movies to stream now with 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s ever-shifting movie lineup can make it tough to pin down exactly what’s worth watching. With so many new titles being added (and just as many disappearing), it’s easy to fall into the endless scroll trap.

That’s why we’ve chosen the best Netflix movies that have earned a near-perfect score of 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. While no rating system is foolproof, a high critics' score is usually a solid indicator that a movie is worth your time.

This list includes a fun animated movie to watch with your family, an Oscar-winning thriller and one of the best “Godzilla” movies. If you’re not sure what to watch next, let this list be your shortcut to something genuinely great.

‘Parasite’

“Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture. Its victory signaled a major shift in the traditionally U.S.-centric Oscars, showing that international cinema could resonate powerfully with global audiences, too.

And it absolutely deserves the win. “Parasite” is a cleverly subtle thriller that, before you realize it, gradually gets under your skin.

“Parasite” centers around the impoverished Kim family — father Ki-taek, mother Chung-sook, son Ki-woo, and daughter Ki-jung — who live in a semi-basement apartment in Seoul. Struggling to make ends meet, they seize an opportunity when Ki-woo is offered a job as an English tutor for the wealthy Park family's daughter.

Through cunning and deceit, each member of the Kim family infiltrates the Park household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified professionals, securing positions as tutors, art therapists, and domestic workers.​

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it on Netflix

‘Godzilla Minus One’

“Godzilla Minus One” is genuinely something special. It’s set in a broken, post-WWII Japan, and the characters carry real emotional weight, especially the lead, who’s haunted by guilt and grief.

Not to mention the effects are stunning, without overshadowing the story; instead, they elevate it. It’s thrilling, emotional, and surprisingly intimate — definitely one of the best takes on Godzilla in years.

Set in 1947, the story follows Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a former kamikaze pilot who, burdened by guilt for feigning mechanical failure to avoid his suicide mission, returns to a devastated Tokyo. There, he forms a makeshift family with Noriko (Minami Hamabe), a woman he meets, and Akiko, an orphaned baby they care for together. ​

Godzilla, a colossal creature mutated by nuclear testing, emerges from the ocean and begins wreaking havoc on Japan. Shikishima, along with his minesweeper crew, is tasked with confronting this new threat.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it on Netflix

‘Rebel Ridge’

“Rebel Ridge” is an action-thriller that everyone should experience at least once. The action is well constructed, and though-provoking themes are woven throughout.

The movie keeps you hooked with its standout performance by Aaron Pierre, who absolutely owns the screen. Don Johnson also delivers as a villain you’ll love to hate. Even though the second half dips into more familiar territory, the overall experience is still top-tier and well worth watching.

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), a former Marine who arrives in the small town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, intends to post bail for his cousin. However, his plans are thwarted when corrupt local police officers seize his bail money under the guise of civil asset forfeiture.

As Terry attempts to navigate the town's corrupt justice system, he uncovers a broader conspiracy involving unlawful detentions and systemic abuse of power.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Netflix

‘His House’

I really liked “His House” because it’s not your typical horror movie like the trailers suggest, but it’s incredibly well-crafted and tightly paced. The way it explores pain and grief makes it more of a haunting emotional experience than a straight-up scarefest.

The performances are strong across the board, and the cinematography is absolutely stunning. I’m genuinely excited to see what Remi Weekes does next.

“His House” follows Bol and Rial, a refugee couple from war-torn South Sudan, who are granted asylum in England and assigned a dilapidated house on the outskirts of London. As they attempt to adjust to their new life, they encounter a malevolent presence in their home, which manifests as an apeth, or “night witch,” from South Sudanese folklore.

This supernatural entity forces them to confront their traumatic past, including the harrowing journey that led them to the U.K. and the loss of their daughter, Nyagak.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Netflix

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’

I’ve always had a soft spot for “Wallace & Gromit,” and it’s not just national pride talking. “Vengeance Most Fowl” sticks closely to the familiar formula — and that’s exactly what makes it so great.

It’s everything you'd expect from this classic animation, and honestly, that’s a big part of the charm. Long-time fans wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” follows Wallace as he invents a robotic garden gnome named Norbot to help with gardening tasks. However, the villainous penguin Feathers McGraw returns and hijacks Norbot, creating an army of gnomes to carry out a series of thefts.

When Wallace becomes the prime suspect, it’s up to Gromit to uncover the truth and stop Feathers’ plan to steal a precious diamond and escape in a submarine.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Netflix