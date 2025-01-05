The 5 best thriller shows to stream after 'Missing You'

Netflix kicked 2025 off with another binge-worthy Harlan Coben mystery thriller, "Missing You," which is on track to be the streaming service's first big show of the year. It's the latest adaptation from Netflix's 14-book deal with Coben and introduces us to Detective Kat Donovan ("Slow Horses" star Rosalind Eleazar).

Eleven years ago, Kat's fiancé, Josh (Ashley Walters), disappeared without a trace. But while swiping on dating profiles, she spots his face, and Josh's reappearance draws her into a twisting mystery that dredges up a whole load of secrets from her past to the present. In other words, it's classic Coben stuff.

Given the series debuted at the No. 2 slot in the Netflix Top 10, I wouldn't be too surprised if you've already streamed it and are now hunting for more mysteries to get tangled up in; here are five more shows like "Missing You" that should fit the bill.

'Fool Me Once'

Fool Me Once | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I can't think of a better "Missing You" follow-up than "Fool Me Once," which was a huge hit for Netflix last January. This mystery revolves around Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), a woman coming to terms with the murder of her husband ... the same murdered husband whom she spots inside her home via nanny cam one day.

Cue a twisting, thrilling hunt for the truth of Joe's death and survival, which is potentially connected to an earlier murder in the family. It's a popular choice, to be sure; "Fool Me Once" is still one of Netflix's all-time most-watched shows, ever, as of the time of writing.

Watch on Netflix

'Gone for Good'

Gone For Good | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Gone for Good" is a French-language spin on one of Coben's earlier novels. Here, we meet Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), who tragically witnesses the murder of both his partner and older brother.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucchesi's fortunes don't get better, either. Ten years later, he's plunged into another mystery as his girlfriend vanishes the day after he proposed to her. It's comprised of the same sorts of mysteries that make Coben's stories perfect for a Netflix binge, and it's also only five episodes long. If "Missing You" has you craving another short mystery series, add "Gone for Good" to your watchlist.

Watch on Netflix

'Safe'

Safe Season 1 | Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The 2018 miniseries "Safe" sees recently-bereaved everyman Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall) experiencing every parent's worst nightmare. One year after the death of his wife, Tom's eldest daughter, Jenny (Amy James-Kelly) and her boyfriend disappear.

Across eight episodes, the father of two sets out to find where Jenny could have gone. During his investigation, Tom realizes that he doesn't really know the other residents of their gated community, and long-dormant secrets about his and everyone else's past threaten to come to light. It's every bit as compelling as Coben's other adaptations.

Watch on Netflix

'The Stranger'

The Stranger | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Stranger" sees mystery knocking on the doorstep of family man Adam Price (Richard Armitage, a star Coben fans will know well). One day, he's approached by the titular baseball cap-sporting stranger (Hannah John-Kamen), a woman who spills secrets that have shocking consequences.

In this case, the Stranger reveals a huge secret about Adam's family, and before he can get some answers from his wife, Corinne disappears. As Adam tries to get to the bottom of her disappearance, the Stranger continues to drop more damning revelations about other people, leaving everyone (including us!) wondering what on earth's really going on around town.

Watch on Netflix

'Stay Close'

Stay Close | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Stay Close" features the same sorts of themes as other Coben stories — dark secrets, missing persons, cold cases, and involving mysteries — but pieces them together in a somewhat more ambitious way that draws the lives of three seemingly random people together in a tangled web.

We watch as the lives of detective Michael Broome (James Nesbitt), photographer Ray Levine (Armitage) and newly engaged mother-of-three, Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo) start to intertwine. The burned-out detective takes on a missing persons case that occurs exactly 17 years after a previous disappearance he's been unable to let go of. As he investigates, Broome starts to unearth plenty of secrets and lies that people would certainly prefer to stay buried. "Missing You" fans will almost certainly enjoy seeing this next mystery unravel.

Watch on Netflix