Netflix’s new 'Wallace & Gromit' movie is the first must-watch of 2025 — and it’s rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

I have a huge fondness for all things Wallace & Gromit, and not just because I’m British. In my early youth, I watched a VHS copy of “A Grand Day Out” so frequently that its plastic casing began to warp, and the duo has been a nostalgic favorite ever since. Naturally, the Christmas Day release of “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (in the U.K.) was a highlight of my holiday break and now this utterly delightful animated movie has arrived on Netflix.

As of today (Friday, January 3), “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and additional regions, and it’s the streaming service’s first must-watch new addition of 2025. And you don’t just need to take my word for it either. The family movie has pulled a perfect critics score alongside a similarly impressive viewer reception.

I have strong suspicions that “Wallace & Gromit” are soon going to find their way into the Netflix top 10 (could the plucky pair even dethrone “Carry-On” as the platform’s No. 1 movie?), and if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend that is guaranteed to make you smile, here’s why "Vengeance Most Fowl” is the perfect pick…

What is “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” about?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Vengeance Most Fowl” sees Wallace and Gromit make their grand return following a more than 15-year hiatus in the wake of 2008’s short “A Matter of Loaf and Death”, and the loveable duo aren’t the only ones returning for this second feature film. This movie sees the reemergence of one of cinema's most memorable and dastardly villains: Feathers McGraw.

The movie opens with Gromit growing increasingly frustrated with Wallace’s reliance on his inventions. The cheese-loving inventor has even constructed a machine to give his best pooch pal a pat on the head. And when Wallace creates a “smart” gnome that goes haywire and starts causing absolute chaos in the local town, it appears that the inventor has gone a little too far.

However, Wallace may not be wholly to blame for the carnage caused by the gnome (and his similarly evil counterparts), as it soon emerges that a vengeful figure from the pair’s past is masterminding things, and this not-so-cuddly creature has hatched a sinister plot to steal a valuable diamond (again...).

“Vengeance Most Fowl” is classic “Wallace & Gromit”

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” is the definition of not reinventing the wheel just for the sake of it. It’s a classic “Wallace & Gromit” adventure in every sense of the word. But that’s the furthest thing from a criticism, fans like myself wouldn’t have it any other way. Plus, the return of the iconic Feathers McGraw is long overdue, and the villainous penguin steals the show — a gag that sees him disguise himself as a nun is a personal favorite of mine.

I would say "Vengeance Most Fowl” feels a little less cinematic than the previous Wallace and Gromit flick, 2005’s “Curse of the Were-Rabbit," but the high-speed canal chase in the first third brings the excitement levels up a notch and this franchise has always been about small-scale charms and home comforts, so the lack of “big” moments isn’t close to a dealbreaker.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As usual, the animation quality from Aardman Animation is industry-leading. The claymation look of “Wallace & Gromit” never ages, and being able to see thumbprints on character models gives the movie a genuine authenticity. You can feel the craftsmanship and love pouring out of every single frame, and even younger viewers will delight in just watching events unfold.

So far, the reaction to “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” has been nothing short of cracking. The movie holds a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes , and its audience score (now dubbed the Popcornmeter) is similarly high at 99%. Those are likely to be some of the highest review scores in all of 2025. Afterall, you can't beat 100%!

(Image credit: Netflix)

The site’s “Critics Consensus” reads, “Comforting as cheese and crackers, with some gentle ribbing of modern technology sprinkled on top, Vengeance Most Fowl revives this lovable pair with all their charm intact.” And that’s a glowing assessment that I fully agree with.

Stream “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking to kick off the first weekend of 2025 with a Netflix movie of real quality, then “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” is the perfect choice. While longtime fans will definitely get the most from the pair’s latest adventure, newcomers are equally catered to as the opening does a great job quickly recapping the duo’s previous encounter with Feathers McGraw.

Perhaps the biggest compliment I can give “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” is that I’ve already watched it multiple times since its premiere, and having now revisited a few favorite scenes while writing this article, I’m eager to enjoy the whole thing from the start again. It looks set to be a real comfort movie going forward, and you shouldn’t miss it.

However, if Wallace and Gromit's very British charms aren't quite your cup of tea, check out our full run-down of everything new on Netflix in January 2025 for more must-watch movies and TV shows.

