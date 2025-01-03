One of the most disappointing movies I saw in 2024 just crashed the Netflix top 10 — here’s what to stream instead

Netflix’s top 10 is always in flux, and that means some movies that don’t quite deserve the spotlight make their way into the mix. One such film, "The Watchers,” hit theaters in June 2024 and garnered some lackluster reviews right from the start (30% on Rotten Tomatoes). Now, as of January 3, it’s sitting in the No. 4 spot on Netflix. If you’ve already guessed from the headline, though, I’m not exactly a fan.

“The Watchers” is about an artist, Mina (Dakota Fanning), who is stranded in a vast, unspoiled forest in western Ireland. After finding refuge, she unknowingly becomes trapped with three strangers, all hunted by mysterious creatures each night.

First, let me be clear: “The Watchers” isn’t awful. Some might find its twisty supernatural horror intriguing, but for me, it was one of the most disappointing movies of 2024, and that stings more than sitting through something outright bad. It’s based on one of my all-time favorite books, so I walked into the theater with high expectations (and the premise seemed like a surefire win).

Unfortunately, I left the theater feeling empty, and it wasn’t until I got home that I realized just how much “The Watchers” had let me down. So, here’s why it doesn’t deserve your time, and why you should check out this one folk horror movie on the streaming service instead.

‘The Watchers’ is a failed book adaptation that feels hollow

THE WATCHERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Again, I want to preface this by saying that “The Watchers” isn’t terrible, as I’ve seen much worse over the years. But despite that, I still don’t think it’s worth your time. If you read the premise and thought it sounded interesting, I get it because I had the same reaction, especially after reading the incredible book it’s based on. But unfortunately, the movie doesn’t live up to its potential. I can only describe “The Watchers” as hollow, something you'll likely forget within minutes of finishing.

The movie had promise, especially with its eerie “cabin in the woods” vibe. But after about 40 minutes, the tension starts to fizzle out, and the premise feels like it’s running on borrowed time. The final act is a huge letdown, and while the story starts with an intriguing premise, it ultimately fails to deliver the suspense, excitement, and tension that made the novel so good. What we’re left with is a rather tedious and underwhelming experience.

Most of all, it’s all build without a knockout punch. Dakota Fanning has some impressive moments of intense fear, but beyond that, none of the characters really resonated with me. Ultimately, I was left feeling more frustrated with the result than anything else.

You should stream ‘The Ritual’ instead

The Ritual | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of folk horror and crave something unsettling enough to make your skin crawl yet mysterious enough to keep you watching, “The Ritual” is a solid choice on Netflix. Honestly, it’s one of the most overlooked movies on the streaming service right now.

Both “The Ritual” and “The Watchers” share common themes that make them similar, particularly in their exploration of horror rooted in isolation and ancient lore. But of course, I’d argue that “The Ritual” does it better. Not only does it give its characters more emotional depth, but it holds a creeping sense of dread that matches the pacing, something “The Watchers” struggles with midway through.

“The Ritual” follows a group of friends who go on a hiking trip in the forests of Sweden. After one of their friends is murdered during a robbery, the remaining four friends, Luke (Rafe Spall), Phil (Arsher Ali), Dom (Sam Troughton), and Hutch (Robert James Collier), decide to go on a trek through the forest as a way to honor their friend’s memory.

However, they soon find themselves lost in a mysterious, eerie part of the forest. They stumble upon an ancient pagan ritual site, and strange, terrifying occurrences begin to unfold. As they try to survive, they realize that something ancient and malevolent is lurking in the forest, and their efforts to escape only bring them closer to a deadly force that is tied to the land's dark past.

As a huge horror fan, I can confidently say “The Ritual” is a must-watch if you want something thrilling and dark. The writing is brilliant, and the narrative is drenched in atmosphere and suspense, making it delightfully eerie.

Stream “The Ritual” on Netflix now.